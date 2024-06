🔊 Listen to this

Wilkes-Barre announced the following street cleaning schedule Tuesday, June 25, through Friday, June 28.

Both the city and the Wyoming Valley Sanitary Authority (WVSA) will utilize their street sweeping trucks.

The schedule is tentative and weather permitting. Schedules for other areas of the city will be announced as they are scheduled.

“No Parking” signs, with the street sweeping day indicated, will be posted during street cleaning in each neighborhood.

Residents are asked to please stay alert to posted signs on streets where they park their vehicle. Vehicles will be ticketed if not moved.

Tuesday, June 25, 2024

Trucks One and Two

North Washington Street – North Pennsylvania Avenue to East North Street – left side

North Main Street – East North Street to Biscontini Road – left side

Madison Street – East Chestnut Street to East North Street – left side

Mcgowan Street – Courtright Street to Darling Street – left side

Water Street – West North Street to Courtright Avenue – left side

Courtright Avenue – Water Street to North Main Street – left side

West Chestnut Street – North River Street to North Main Street – left side

North Franklin Street – West Elm Street to West Chestnut Street – left side

North Franklin Street – West Chestnut Street to end – left side

Sycamore Street – West Chestnut Street to end – left side

Trucks Three and Four

East Chestnut Street – North Pennsylvania Avenue to North Main Street –left side

East Elm Street – North Main Street to dead end –left side

Sunrise Drive – East Elm Street to East Chestnut Street –left side

East Linden Street – North Pennsylvania Avenue to North Main Street –left side

Highland Drive – East Elm Street to East Linden Street –left side

East Maple Street – North Washington Street to North Main Street –left side

West Maple Street – North Main Street to North River Street –left side

Kulp Avenue – North River Street to North Main Street –left side

West Hollenback Avenue – North Main Street to North River Street –left side

East Hollenback Avenue – North Main Street to North Pennsylvania Avenue –left side

Beaumont Street – North Pennsylvania Avenue to North Main Street –left side

West Elm Street – North Main Street to North Franklin Street –left side

Auburn Street – North Franklin Street to dead end –left side

North Franklin Street – West Elm Street to Kulp Avenue –left side

Cypress Street – West Chestnut Street to end –left side

Juniper Street – West Chestnut Street to alley –left side

Hawthorne Street – alley to West Chestnut Street –left side

Wednesday, June 26, 2024

Trucks One and Two

North Pennsylvania Avenue – East North Street to North Washington Street – right side

Johnson Street – North Washington Street to North Main Street – right side

Brookside Street – North Washington Street to dead end – right side

Weir Street – Brookside Street to North Washington Street – right side

Lock Street – North Washington Street to Brookside Street – right side

North Washington Street – North Pennsylvania Avenue to Wilkes-Barre Boulevard – right side

North Washington Street – Wilkes-Barre Boulevard to East Main Street – right side

East Main Street – North Washington Street to Fox Hill Road/Plains Township

line – right side

Scott Street – East Main Street to George Avenue – right side

George Avenue – Scott Street/dead end to North Washington Street –

right side

Mayock Street – East Main Street to Laird Street – right side

Laird Street – Mayock Street to Flood Drive/Plains Township Line – right side

Finn Street – Mayock Street to East Main Street – right side

Burt Street – East Main Street to East Thomas Street – right side

Trucks Two and Three

Chilwick Street – North Washington to end – both sides

Grist Lane – North Washington Street to St. Clair Street – right side

St. Clair Street – Grist Lane to East Thomas Street – right side

St. Clair Street – East Thomas Street to East Main Street – right side

South Cleveland Street – East Main Street to East Thomas Street – right side

East Thomas Street – South Cleveland Street to North Washington Street – right side

Chandler Street – East Main Street to East Thomas Street – right side

West Sidney Street – North Washington Street to Hillman Street – right side

Hillman Street – West Sidney Street to end – right side

Coon Street – West Sidney Street to West Beatty Street – right side

West Beatty Street – Coon Street to North Washington Street – right side

East Beatty Street – North Washington Street to St. Clair Street – right side

East Sidney Sy. – St. Clair Street to North Washington Street – right side

East Thomas Street – Mayock Street to Scott Street – right side

East Thomas Street – Scott Street to Plains Township Line – right side

Brazil Street – Scott Street to Mayock Street – right side

Pine Ridge Drive – Brazil Street to Cul-de-sac – right side

Thursday, June 27, 2024

Trucks One and Two

North Pennsylvania Avenue – East North Street to North Washington Street –left side

Johnson Street – North Washington Street to North Main Street –left side

Brookside Street – North Washington Street to dead end –left side

Weir Street – Brookside Street to North Washington Street –left side

Lock Street – North Washington Street to Brookside Street –left side

North Washington Street – North Pennsylvania Avenue to Wilkes-Barre Boulevard –left side

North Washington Street – Wilkes-Barre Boulevard to East Main Street –left side

East Main Street – North Washington Street to Fox Hill Road / Plains Township line –left side

Scott Street – East Main Street to George Avenue –left side

George Avenue – Scott Street / dead end to North Washington Street –

left side

Mayock Street – East Main Street to Laird Street –left side

Laird Street – Mayock Street to Flood Drive / Plains Township line

Finn Street – Mayock Street to East Main Street –left side

Burt Street – East Main Street to East Thomas Street –left side

Trucks Three and Four

Grist Lane – North Washington Street to St. Clair Street – left side

St. Clair Street – Grist Lane to East Thomas Street – left side

St. Clair Street – East Thomas Street to East Main Street – left side

South Cleveland Street – East Main Street to East Thomas Street – left side

East Thomas Street – South Cleveland Street to North Washington Street – left side

Chandler Street – East Main Street to East Thomas Street – left side

West Sidney Street – North Washington Street to Hillman Street – left side

Hillman Street – West Sidney Street to end – left side

Coon Street – West Sidney Street to West Beatty Street – left side

West Beatty Street – Coon Street to North Washington Street – left side

East Beatty Street – North Washington Street to St. Clair Street – left side

East Sidney Street – St. Clair Street to North Washington Street -left side

East Thomas Street – Mayock Street to Scott Street – left side

East Thomas Street – Scott Street to Plains Township line – left side

Brazil Street – Scott Street to Mayock Street – left side

Pine Ridge Drive – Brazil Street to Cul-de-sac – left side

Friday, June 28, 2024

Trucks One and Two

Carey Avenue – Division Street to Academy Street – both sides

South River Street – Academy Street to West Market Street – both sides

North River Street – West Market Street to Plains Township line – both sides

South Pennsylvania Avenue – East Market Street to Hazle Street – both sides

Pennsylvania Boulevard – Hazle Street to South Franklin Street – both sides

Trucks Three and Four

Horton Street – Carey Avenue to South Main Street – both sides

Blackman Street – South Main Street to Wilkes-Barre Township line – both sides

Old River Road – Carey Avenue to Riverside Drive – both sides

South Wilkes-Barre Boulevard – Hazle Street to East Market Street – both sides

North Wilkes-Barre Boulevard – East Market Street to North Washington Street – both sides