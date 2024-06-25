🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — City police were alerted to a gunshot victim who arrived at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital early Tuesday morning.

The gunshot victim, 23, of Kingston, told police he was seated inside a parked vehicle in the area of South Main and West South streets when a man wearing a ski mask opened the driver’s side door and repeatedly struck him.

The victim claimed he was ordered out of the vehicle and was shot in the arm, police reported.

Police were notified of the victim at the hospital just after midnight.