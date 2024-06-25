🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A man from Larksville accused of assaulting a woman he kept against her will pled guilty to related offenses in Luzerne County Court.

Joshua Ryan Geisinger, 36, of East State Street, was charged by the Pennsylvania State Police at Wilkes-Barre in March 2023, after a woman claimed he would not let her leave a residence on Academy Street for a week, according to court records.

She reported she was kept in a basement, choked and assaulted by Geisinger who slammed her head against a car window, court records say.

The woman managed to escape and ran to a store for help when Geisinger passed out, according to court records.

State police said the woman had injuries to her head, face, arms and legs.

Geisinger pled guilty to unlawful restraint and simple assault before Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. on Monday.

Geisinger is scheduled to be sentenced July 17.