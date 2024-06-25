🔊 Listen to this

Adam Marco, director of communications/broadcaster for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, was on hand with team mascot Champ to welcome the new service to Tampa. Lackawanna County Commissioner Matt McGloin looks on at Tuesday’s news conference.

Carl Beardsley, executive director at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport, announces Breeze Airways will offer direct flights to Tampa, Fla., beginning Oct. 18. Looking on are Lackawanna County Commissioner Matt McGloin, and RailRiders mascot Champ.

PITTSTON TWP. — Wearing sunglasses and looking ready to travel, Luzerne County Manager Romilda Crocamo on Tuesday said Luzerne and Lackawanna counties collectively are “going places.”

It was a more-than-appropriate remark by Crocamo, who joined officials from both counties and airport staff to announce that Breeze Airways will offer direct flights to Tampa, Fla., beginning Oct. 18.

“I came prepared,” Crocamo said, adding that she thought she might be boarding a plane Tuesday morning. “But as a lifelong Yankees fan, I know what I’ll be doing in February — heading to spring training.”

Tampa is the spring training site for the New York Yankees.

“And I’ll be probably heading to Orlando with my nieces and nephews who love Disney World.”

Breeze Airways, a carrier offering point-to-point service from 56 U.S. destinations, announced the new service from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to Tampa, starting Oct. 18, as well as an additional weekly flight to Orlando, from Oct. 8.

Fares on the new nonstop route start at $79 (check for details and conditions) one-way, if purchased by July 1 for travel by Jan. 7, 2025.

Airport executive director Carl Beardsley opened the news conference, stating 2024 appears to be “our year” here at the airport.

“We are extremely excited that Breeze Airways is adding nonstop Tampa service for Northeastern Pennsylvania travelers,” Beardsley said. “This additional service brings Breeze’s nonstop destinations from AVP to four, which includes three Florida destinations.”

Breeze Airways’ President Tom Doxey added, “Breeze continues to expand our fall and winter service into Florida. “Now guests in the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton area will have more opportunities to escape to the Sunshine State while enjoying Breeze’s ‘Seriously Nice’ service and fares.”

Doxey said Breeze, which celebrated its third birthday last month, has built a successful model centered around providing efficient and affordable flights to highly desirable destinations.

Adam Marco, director of communications/broadcaster for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, was on hand with team mascot Champ to welcome the new service.

“A lot of area fans like to go to spring training and this new service makes it a lot easier,” Marco said. “And I know there are a lot of Phillies fans here as well and Tampa is only 20 minutes from Clearwater.”

Lackawanna County Commissioner Matt McGloin, chair of the Bi-County Airport Board, said he is amazed at how the airport is growing.

“And our relationship with Breeze Airways has also grown,” McGloin said. “This new service to Tampa enhances the airport’s connectivity to more destinations. We are proud of Carl Beardsley and the staff here for doing a great job.”

Breeze began service from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in January of this year and now serves three destinations, including the recently-added nonstop to Myrtle Beach, S.C.

