WILKES-BARRE — Electrical power has been restored to nearly 1,000 customers after an outage in the Downtown and Heights areas of Wilkes-Barre Wednesday morning.
A blown transformer is to blame.
Power was lost at about 7 a.m. and restored just after 8 a.m.
Impacted areas were the downtown area of South and North Washington streets, South and North Pennsylvania avenues, Wilkes-Barre Boulevard and East Market and Coal streets to North Sherman Street.