🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON — The Wyoming Valley Wesy School Board this week approved its 2024-2025 budget, totaling $93.4 million, with no tax increase.

The board met at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the WVW Middle School on Chester Street to approve the budget.

The property tax rate in the district is 18.4807 mills. One mill represents $1 tax for every $1,000 of assessed property value.

At last month’s meeting, board member Paul Keating said the district’s current fund balance is much better than it was three years ago when it was a minus of $1.1 million in 2021.

Keating said the 2024-2025 budget calls for hiring six new teachers, an operations manager and a budget assistant.

At Tuesday’s meeting, Keating said five teachers were hired: Heather Shaw, middle school family and consumer science teacher; Matthew Mahalak, high school English teacher; Kelsey Coslett, special education teacher; Robert Stelma, high school science teacher; and Jessica Sims, middle school math teacher.