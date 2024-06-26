🔊 Listen to this

DUNMORE — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) have collaborated to highlight the spring enforcement results of “Operation Yellow Jacket” and to warn motorists about speeding in work zones.

PennDOT and PSP held a press event on Wednesday in Lackawanna County to discuss Operation Yellow Jacket, why it’s important, and how it contributes to keeping work zones safe.

Troopers monitor traffic in PennDOT maintenance trucks traveling within PennDOT’s designated work zones. If the trooper observes a violation, they communicate to another trooper in a marked PSP patrol unit to initiate a traffic stop.

“PennDOT appreciates the partnership with the PA State Police executing Operation Yellow Jacket,” said Jonathan Eboli, PennDOT assistant district 4 executive for maintenance. “The presence of troopers in our work zones sets an expectation that all motorists must follow the speed limit and all applicable laws. We encourage all utilizing our roadway networks and traveling through our work zones to slow down and put the devices down.”

Eboli said motorists are reminded to always follow the posted speed limit and directions from PennDOT crews because motorists never know when there is an undercover trooper in one of PennDOT’s work zones.

“Over the last two years, the Pennsylvania State Police Troop R and PennDOT have partnered with a goal of decreasing speeding motorists within an active work zone,” said Captain Michael A. Walsh, commanding officer, Troop R Dunmore. “Operation Yellow Jacket has increased our efforts within these work zones throughout Lackawanna, Wayne, Pike and Susquehanna counties. Speed plays a tremendous role in the reason why crashes occur. It is our hope that all motorists passing through an active work zone, pass through safely and have second thoughts before pressing the accelerator. This initiative has undoubtedly made the roadways safer, for not only the Penn DOT workers, but also the motoring public.”

Operation Yellow Jacket allows PennDOT and PSP to work together to keep Pennsylvania highways safe for all motorists and maintenance crews.