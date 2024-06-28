🔊 Listen to this

PITTSTON TWP. — Carl Beardsley, Executive Director at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport (AVP), has announced that United Airlines has begun twice daily service to Washington-Dulles International Airport (IAD).

Beardsley said this service replaces the twice daily service to Newark Liberty International Airport.

The service between AVP and IAD is provided by CommutAir with 50-seat Embraer Regional Jets.

Beardsley said he thanked United for the airline’s continued support in providing service to AVP and Northeastern Pennsylvania travelers, and he assured them that their partnership is valued.

United also provides twice daily service from AVP to Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD).

Earlier this week, Beardsley announced that Breeze Airways will offer direct flights to Tampa, Fla., beginning Oct. 18.

Breeze Airways. which offers point-to-point service from 56 U.S. destinations, announced the new service from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to Tampa, starting Oct. 18, as well as an additional weekly flight to Orlando, from Oct. 8.

Fares on the new nonstop route start at $79 (check for details and conditions) one-way, if purchased by July 1 for travel by Jan. 7, 2025.

Breeze began service from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in January of this year and now serves three destinations, including the recently-added nonstop to Myrtle Beach, S.C.

The Bi-County Airport Board met on Thursday and Beardsley reported that passenger flow at the airport continues to increase.

Beardsley reported that passenger enplanements for the month of May 2024 increased 23.9% to 18,608, from 15,022 in the month of May 2023.

In May 2024, Beardsley reported that five departing flights were cancelled — four for Air Traffic Control/weather issues and 1 for mechanical issues.

Beardsley said this accounts for 380 (1.7%) out of a total of 22,609 departure seats. He also reported that four arriving flights were cancelled, all for ATC/weather issues.

The airport’s financial report stated that for the month of May 2024, Airport Operations had income totaling $50,291, compared to a loss of $32,739 in May 2023, which is a difference of $83,030.

Year to date, the airport shows a loss of $145,282, compared to a loss in May 2023 of $474,318 — a difference of $329,036.

Invoices received since the last meeting for supplies and services totaling $2,707,954.94 were approved by the board. These invoices include major construction project costs of $2,346,193.04.63

