WILKES-BARRE — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeastern Pennsylvania and Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Twin Tiers on Friday announced the two organizations are merging on July 1, 2024.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeastern Pennsylvania will be adding Bradford, Tioga and Sullivan Counties to their service area. Officials said this creates a stronger, more impactful organization serving children and families across the region.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeastern Pennsylvania said it brings resources, expertise, and passion for mentoring that will continue to deliver life-changing mentorship programs that will empower youth to reach their full potential.

“This merger marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for those Pennsylvania counties formerly served by Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Twin Tiers” said Jennifer Gimble, CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Gimble also noted that BBBS of NEPA will continue to maintain an office in the Twin Tiers region.

Bob Chopick, Governing Board President of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeastern Pennsylvania said, “We believe that inherent in every child is incredible potential. We are committed to creating a brighter future for our communities and schools”.

The Mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeastern Pennsylvania is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth.

Since its inception in 1974, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeastern Pennsylvania has strived to provide high quality mentoring services to the children and families of Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Funding for Big Brothers Big Sisters programs is provided through the various United Ways, state and federal grants, private donations and various fund-raising events.

For more information about the merger and its impact, or to donate or volunteer, contact Jennifer Gimble at — 570-824-8756 or visit — www.bbbsnepa.org.