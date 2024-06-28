🔊 Listen to this

SHAVERTOWN — Cross Valley Federal Credit Union will open the doors of its newest branch in Shavertown at 8:30 a.m. Monday, July 8.

The event will be celebrated with a 10 a.m. ribbon cutting ceremony that includes the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce, along with the Back Mountain Chamber of Commerce. Light refreshments will be served.

The Shavertown Branch, 1926 Memorial Highway, will replace the credit union’s Dallas branch one mile away.

The new, full-service branch will feature loan offices, a drive-thru teller, night drop, ample parking and the addition of Cross Valley’s QUBE interactive teller machines. QUBE provides all the capabilities of a standard ATM while giving credit union members broader access to their accounts.

Cross Valley said it prides itself on being a cornerstone of the local community, especially within the Greater Wyoming Valley. Rather than closing down a branch, Cross Valley said it is further investing in the Shavertown area, a testament to its commitment to community growth.

Cross Valley Federal Credit Union, headquartered in Wilkes-Barre, provides financial services for more than 18,000 members throughout the Greater Wyoming Valley.

Established in 1969 to initially serve employees of the Social Security Administration, the $217 million credit union is now open to thousands of employers and organizations through its Multiple Common Bond charter.

Membership information and current rates can be obtained by visiting crossvalleyfcu.org.