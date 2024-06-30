🔊 Listen to this

The former First Presbyterian Church, Broad Street, Pittston, as depicted in this architect’s rendition, is slated for a complete makeover in 2025 that will house a community room, small theater stage, and four loft apartments.

This architect’s rendition shows the kitchen area of one of the four loft apartments planned for the former First Presbyterian Church on Broad Street in Pittston. The church windows will be replaced as shown in the photo.

At the back of the former First Presbyterian Church, Broad Street, Pittston, will be a small theater to include lower and upper balcony seating. The photo is from the vantage point of the stage.

City of Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo stands in the balcony of the former First Presbyterian Church where four loft apartments will be constructed.

PITTSTON – The former First Presbyterian Church on Broad Street is about to get a makeover that would benefit the city and four future apartment tenants. It’s just another link in Mayor Michael Lombardo’s plan to increase living spaces in the city and continue making downtown the focal point of Pittston.

The church project with a working title of Bell Tower Lofts, was purchased by the city’s Redevelopment Authority, is another way for Lombardo to keep and restore the city as much as possible, which was one of his original campaign promises when he ran the first time in 1998.

The church will be converted into a community place, a small theater and a home for the Greater Pittston Historical Society and four apartments in a newly created second floor.

Along with the refurbishment of the building, the mayor will look to sell off the church organ, pews and other artifacts that could be value to others interested in those items.

Part of the building towards the rear of the church would be demolished.

Also located at the rear of the building is a small stage area with a balcony on three sides, and Lombardo believes that space could be used for theater groups for smaller intimate plays or perhaps poetry readings or even acoustical music sets.

“For small theater groups, and there are a lot of them out there, this could be a good space,” Lombardo said. “Maybe we can open some of the walls, repurpose some of the pews, and the main entrance to the public space will be in the back of the building to direct access to the stage area.”

The city replaced the steeple roof last year, and for Lombardo, it is important to retain the architecture of the building. He said funds are already in place to fix and replace the roof at the back of the building were the stage area would be.

The main church area would be used for many events, according to Lombardo.

“This could be used for a community space or a pop-up event space, or a small 50 person wedding and have someone come in and cater, that would be the plan,” Lombardo added. “When the (Greater Pittston) Historical Society gets reorganized, they can use this space, and it’s one of the reasons why we first went after the church.”

Lombardo said the second floor would be created where the balcony currently exists for four unit apartments, which has already been designed.

In keeping with his promise to retain as much City of Pittston history, Lombardo would like to retain whatever isn’t sold off and have a display area in the building for church artifacts.

“All the stuff church related will be removed, and I want to put a display area so the history of the church will be documented as well,” Lombardo said. “That is an important part of the history of the city.”

According to Lombardo, the project is easily fundable and will fall in line with the theme of the city with art and entertainment.

“The four residential rentals will cash-flow the building,” Lombardo stated. “I think this project will move fast and the numbers are not a ridiculous number once we crunched it that it’s not doable.”

The project will have some construction through 2024, but is slated to start in earnest in 2025.