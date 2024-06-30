🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — If ever there was a reason to celebrate, July 4 is that day.

Just 248 years ago, America was born.

Also called the Fourth of July, Independence Day marks the historic date — July 4, 1776 — when the Declaration of Independence was approved by the Continental Congress.

What followed was a brutal Revolutionary War that ultimately cost thousands of lives on both sides, but when the smell of musket powder dissipated, the United States of America was born.

And here we are today, just two years from the America250 celebration, and we celebrate our independence, our freedom, our patriotism, our country — our home.

Oh how I would love to fire up the Way Back Machine to that day in Philadelphia and walk into Independence Hall and cover that story.

To be able to doff my feathered cap to the seven men who most scholars consider to be the principle Founding Fathers — George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, John Adams, Benjamin Franklin, Alexander Hamilton, John Jay and James Madison.

While there were many others who contributed to the founding of the United States, these seven are considered by most as the “Founding Fathers.”

They are, perhaps, seven of the most brilliant people who have ever lived. President John F. Kennedy, while making remarks at a White House dinner on April 29, 1962, honoring 161 Nobel Prize winners said, “I think this is the most extraordinary collection of talent, of human knowledge, that has ever been gathered together at the White House, with the possible exception of when Thomas Jefferson dined alone.”

That gives you some idea of the caliber of brainpower that was in Independence Hall on July 4, 1776. I think if these men showed up for Trivia Night at III Guys in Edwardsville on Tuesday night, they would likely win.

Back at Independence Hall, I would take out my parchment note pad and my quill pen and begin taking notes. When it was over, I would rush to my newspaper’s office and shout, “Stop the Gutenberg!”

So it might enlighten you to know that in the days leading up to the signing of the Declaration of Independence, Founding Father John Adams predicted in a letter to his wife, Abigail, that the occasion would be “solemnized with Pomp and Parade, with Shows, Games, Sports, Guns, Bells, Bonfires and Illuminations from one end of this Continent to the other from this time forward forever more.”

As anticipated, fireworks were part of the first organized Independence Day celebrations in Philadelphia and Boston in 1777, and have been representative of the holiday’s festivities ever since.

It just doesn’t feel like the Fourth of July without seeing sparklers twirling in the dark or hearing the popping and sizzling of firecrackers late into the night.

But as AAA Mid-Atlantic says, be safe when handling or even just watching the glorious fireworks displays.

But other than fireworks, there are plenty of other precautions we all should take when celebrating this week.

The Pennsylvania Departments of Transportation (PennDOT), Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR), Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP), and Health (DOH), along with the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC), and the Office of the State Fire Commissioner gathered this week to urge safe and responsible celebration ahead of the Fourth of July weekend.

“I’m pleased to join my colleagues to encourage Pennsylvanians to keep safety at the forefront this holiday weekend and all summer long,” said PennDOT secretary Mike Carroll. “Whether your plans this summer include hiking, biking, boating, or a backyard barbecue, PennDOT urges motorists to always plan ahead and designate a sober driver or arrange for alternate transportation. Never drive impaired!”

According to PennDOT data, in 2023 there were 38 alcohol-related crashes from July 4 through 6 a.m. July 5, resulting in two fatalities and 23 injuries.

During the same time, there were 10 drug-related crashes, resulting in one fatality and eight injuries.

Last summer, from June through August, there were 2,375 crashes involving impaired driving, resulting in 116 fatalities and 1,575 injuries.

DCNR manages 124 state parks and 2.2 million acres of state forest lands that permit recreational activities including boating and ATV riding. Pennsylvania ranks top five in the U.S. for ATV crashes, with many of those incidents involving alcohol.

Possessing, selling or consuming alcoholic beverages is prohibited on DCNR lands except at specially designated facilities operated or leased by the department. DCNR reminds visitors to practice safe behavior, follow recreation guidelines, and to comply with all posted safety signage.

Data from the Fish and Boat Commission shows that there were 39 boating-under-the-influence arrests in 2023.

Pennsylvania is a boating destination state, and boaters drive to and from their boating location. When an impaired boat operator gets behind the wheel to drive home, a BUI becomes a DUI.

Checkpoints

Over the holiday period, the Pennsylvania State Police and local law enforcement will conduct checkpoints and roving patrols as part of the Fourth of July Impaired Driving Campaign.

And don’t forget to protect your pets, many of which get totally freaked out at loud noises.

Celebrate safely — please.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.