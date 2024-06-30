🔊 Listen to this

Michael Lombardo, City of Pittston mayor, received the Terri Foster Lifetime Achievement Award at the Pennsylvania Downtown Center’s annual three-day conference and awards ceremony on Monday, June 28, when the City took home three awards at York.

City of Pittston’s Main Street Manager Mary Kroptavich stands with Paul Stevenson who received the Chairman’s Award for Youth Involvement at the Townie Awards.

Paul Stevenson, a recent 2024 graduate from Wyoming Seminary, received the Chairman’s Award for Youth Involvement; The Waterfront Management Group LLC, was recognized for their Waterfront Warehouse at Kennedy Boulevard; and Mayor Michael Lombardo received the distinguished Terri Foster Lifetime Achievement Award.

“We are incredibly honored to be recognized for these achievements and would like to thank our partners, state representatives, residents and visitors for their continuous support in all our endeavors,” Lombardo said.

Townie Awards are given to Pennsylvanian communities and individuals that develop and execute projects, programs, and events that align with PDC’s community revitalization mission. The annual awards are highly competitive, with more than 200 member organizations eligible to compete

The PDC is the only statewide nonprofit dedicated solely to the revitalization of the commonwealth’s core communities.

The PDC provides outreach, technical assistance and educational services in order to assist communities in revitalizing their central business districts and surrounding residential neighborhoods. Over the years, we have formed a variety of strategic partnerships with local and statewide organizations in order to further our mission of promoting community revitalization and reinvestment.

PDC is the Main Street America Coordinating Program for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

The City of Pittston participates in Main Street America program headed by Main Street Manager Mary Kroptavich.

Stevenson has been involved with several events in the city, including the successful Shop with a Cop program, as well as, the Tomato Festival and other events. He will be attending the University of Notre Dame in the fall studying Psychology and Sociology.

The Waterfront Management Group LLC, for the last few years, has taken the former Pittston Apparel building, located next to the Banks Banquet Venue, turning it into a viable asset to the city.

The Waterfront Warehouse currently houses shops, restaurants, a hairdresser, fitness facilities and 26 high-end apartments, adding additional housing and tax revenue to Pittston.

Lombardo received the Terri Foster Lifetime Achievement Award in honor of the late Terri Foster, a longtime member of the Department of Community Economic Development, who passed away from cancer.

“This is one of my favorite awards that I’ve ever gotten, my pathway to the Mayor’s Office was Main Street and Downtown,” Lombardo admitted. “That was the reason why I ran and I was truly honored to get this award and was truly surprised.”