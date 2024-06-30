🔊 Listen to this

Firework sellers across the country are about to move into their most active sales stretch of the year, and the local people in that industry are starting to feel the wave of business.

Small businesses, chain stores and pop-up tents may have different business models and products, but they share quite a bit in common when it comes to the lead-up to July 4th. That includes the frequency and the pace of business.

“We ramp up steadily. … then we go strong, actually right through the 4th, 5th and 6th this year, because people celebrate even the following weekend, a few days after July 4th,” Kevin Shaub, CEO of Keystone Fireworks. Keystone’s Luzerne County location is currently on Carey Avenue, but they’ll be moving to a larger facility near the Wyoming Valley Mall next year.

At that larger facility, Keystone Fireworks will be able to bring an even wider range of firework options to their customers, giving buyers the opportunity to create a customized holiday experience. At their current store in Hanover Twp., such customization is already a possibility.

“We have hundreds of items, obviously, and people can put together as big a show as they want, so we have something for everybody,” Shaub said.

Paula Heal does a little bit of everything at Springbrook Fireworks in Pittston Twp., so she knows very well what her usual customers are looking for around this time of year. The one wrench in that familiarity came in 202o during the pandemic.

“During COVID, it was much different,” said Heal of the business flow during that unusual time. “By the time small businesses like us were able to open up, like the last weekend of May in 2020, it was like the 4th of July weekend the whole summer here.”

Otherwise, Heal echoed Shaub’s remarks in regards to the individualized experience being sought by the buyer. The amount of fireworks each person buys, according to Heal, is determined by the size and the scope of the gathering, as well as the enthusiasm of the buyer.

“You have a lot of pyros that [the Fourth of July] is their favorite holiday, so they save up all year and they buy a lot,” said Heal “You have people that just come in and want smoke and sparklers, and that’s all they want. It makes them happy.”

Regarding the other popular form of fireworks retail, it’s practically a summer tradition to see pop-up tents appear outside of local superstores around the Fourth of July. In the Sam’s Club parking lot in Wilkes-Barre Twp., you’ll probably find Nicole behind the counter at the TNT Fireworks tent. She concurred with Shaub and Heal’s analysis of individual buying habits, and not necessarily just for the Fourth of July.

“If [customers] come with smaller kids, they definitely are picking up more,” Nicole said. “I had a guy come in for his birthday. He probably bought about 20 items.”

And some products under the TNT tent are bought completely divorced from celebration.

“Some people are just passing through, like ‘I need smoke balls to smoke out my chipmunks,’” Nicole said of the more unique purchasing reasons she’s heard.

The biggest difference between the pop-up tents and the storefronts might the product variety. While Keystone and Springbrook can sell aerial fireworks at their locations, temporary pop-ups like TNT are prohibited by law from carrying such items. Instead, the tent stores pride themselves on selling smaller fireworks exclusively.

“They’re all fountains,” said Nicole of TNT’s inventory. “Nothing is aerial.”

Regardless of the product types, each of the aforementioned businesses emphasize safety whenever a transaction is made at their location. There are a number of factors that go into safe use of fireworks, from reading warning labels on the packaging to avoiding the use of alcohol when actively participating in a fireworks display.

In addition to that advice, Shaub noted that some basic level of awareness and education on the use of fireworks is key.

“Common sense is king when it comes to something like this, so that in itself, using good common sense, is step one,” said Shaub. “We encourage people to go to our website… to our safety page, where we have a comprehensive list of things you should consider when lighting your fireworks.”

Nicole from TNT offers safety advice to buyers who come to the tent, which she finds to be critical given the risks.

“It is our job to educate [the customers],” said Nicole. “If I’m selling you something that you could definitely hurt yourself with, I’m always going to make sure that we keep them informed.”

Heal takes a practical approach to making sure her buyers stay safe, especially if a buyer is new to the store.

“I give [the customers] a little safety lesson,” Heal said. “Make sure there’s no trees above where you’re shooting these, 150 feet away from any structure.”

And for those who plan on celebrating the Fourth of July by personally torching a few wicks, Heal gave perhaps the most critical and succinct advice possible.

“When you’re lighting things, get away.”