‘There are no safe fireworks’

Fireworks like this will light up the night sky when hundreds of people pack Kirby Park in Wilkes-Barre for a Fourth of July display.

WILKES-BARRE — Mayor George Brown said it best: there are no “safe” fireworks.

Mayor Brown this week said the safety and security of residents and their properties are his biggest concern.

“There are no ‘safe’ fireworks — even sparklers burn at over 1,800 degrees Fahrenheit and are among the numerous firework products that can cause burns and other serious injuries,” Mayor Brown said.

The mayor said the Pennsylvania State’s fireworks law prohibits consumer-grade fireworks from being used within 150 feet of an occupied structure.

“In a city as dense as Wilkes-Barre, aerial fireworks are a distinct danger to the safety of our residents,” Mayor Brown said. “Over the past three years, illegal aerial fireworks have caused several residential fires within the city.”

The mayor said Ordinance No. 10 of 2018 of the Wilkes-Bare City Code prohibits the discharge of consumer-grade fireworks on streets, sidewalks, and parks owned by the City of Wilkes-Barre.

“My administration amended this ordinance in 2022 (No. 11 of 2022) to increase the fine amount for violations of the ordinance to $500,” Mayor Brown said.

The ordinance is available to view on the City’s website at www.wilkes-barre.city/wbfireworksordinance.

“The illegal use of consumer-grade fireworks within the city creates a financial and physical burden on our police and fire/EMS departments and puts you, your family and your neighbors at risk,” Mayor Brown said.

As in every year, Mayor Brown said the Wilkes-Barre Police Department will have the maximum number of officers on duty for the Fourth of July holiday. He said the WBPD is responsible for all safety and security at the Old-Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration at Kirby Park, in addition to responding to calls throughout the city.

The mayor said WBPD is planning for aggressive patrols to handle fireworks and noise calls during the peak hours during the week of the Fourth of July holiday. Each year, he said the WBPD puts additional patrols on duty to respond to calls for service for fireworks issues and noise complaints.

“Citations for violations of the ordinance are issued when appropriate and at the discretion of the responding officer,” Mayor Brown said. “Response times are dependent on the volume of calls, which become numerous at peak hours.”

Firework and noise complaints should be made by calling 911 and providing the exact or approximate locations for firework use/noise. The mayor asks to please keep the calls brief to allow for the anticipated volume.

Additionally, the mayor said Wilkes-Barre Fire Department will have two Squad Vehicles present in the neighborhoods as a fireworks deterrent and will alert Luzerne County 911 to report any noted illegal fireworks activity. A Squad vehicle is a marked WBFD staff emergency response vehicle with two FF/EMT’s.

“They would also respond if there were any fireworks trauma or fires started by fireworks,” mayor Brown said.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to celebrate America’s Independence Day by attending the Old-Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration at Kirby Park to view the professional fireworks display.

“Please make safety a priority in your family celebration of America’s birthday,” the mayor said.

Wilkes-Barre City’s Old Fashioned Fourth of July celebration planned

The City of Wilkes-Barre’s Old Fashioned Fourth of July is planned for noon to 10 p.m. Thursday in Kirby Park on Market Street.

Opening Ceremonies will begin at noon with a welcome from Mayor Brown.

The event will have more than 40 food and craft vendors, and amusement rides and games.

In addition to amusement rides and games open on Thursday, Huey’s Amusements will also have their rides open to the public on Wednesday.

For hours of operation and ticket prices, visit their Facebook page www.facebook.com/hueysamusements.

Amusements Rides will be located in the Kirby Park parking lot, which will have limited Handicap Parking spaces.

Live entertainment includes:

• Fuzzy Park — noon to 1:30 p.m.

• Eddie Day & TNT — 2 to 4 p.m.

• Suze — 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

• Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic — 7:30 p.m.

Fireworks will begin between 9 and 9:30 p.m. and are presented by Skyshooter Displays.

The City reminds residents and visitors that alcoholic beverages, glass containers, smoking and personal fireworks (including sparklers) are prohibited in Kirby Park.

Additionally, dogs are not permitted in the park during the Fourth of July, per City Ordinance Sec. 5-13(c): “No dog shall be allowed in or on any public park or property within the confines of the City of Wilkes-Barre that is being used as a location for a city-sanctioned event.”

Kirby Park will close at the conclusion of the fireworks.

Market Street Bridge will be closed to vehicle travel between 8 and 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

A WBFD Ambulance will be placed in service from 2 p.m. to midnight next to the Martz Pavilion inside Kirby Park and a WBFD Engine will be placed in service from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. near the command post for the fireworks vendor.

Event sponsors

• Platinum: Mericle Commercial Real Estate Services & Discover NEPA and Visit Luzerne County.

• Gold: Petroleum Service Company, Price Chopper and Market 32, and Service Electric Cable TV & Communications.

• Silver: Berkshire Hathaway GUARD Insurance Companies and Commonwealth Health Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Contact Special Events Coordinator Mike Slusser by email at [email protected] or call 570-208-4149 with any questions.

Checkpoints

Over the holiday period, the Pennsylvania State Police and local law enforcement will conduct checkpoints and roving patrols as part of the Fourth of July Impaired Driving Campaign.

“State troopers and municipal law enforcement officers remain vigilant for impaired driving behaviors and take a zero-tolerance approach toward motorists found under the influence of alcohol or controlled substances,” said PSP Commissioner Colonel Christopher Paris. “Celebrate the holiday safely by staying sober on the roads.”

Office of State Fire Commissioner

​Fireworks were involved in more than 10,000 emergency room injuries in 2022, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Fireworks injuries are largely preventable. Here’s how to keep yourself, your friends and your family safe:

​• Alcohol and fireworks are a dangerous combination. Never use fireworks after consuming alcohol, using illegal drugs or taking medication that can impair your judgement​.

• Have a bucket of water and/or a hose near where you’re setting off fireworks, in case of accidents. Keep a fire extinguisher within reach.

• Never allow young children to handle fireworks. Sparklers are the number-two cause of fireworks-related visits to the ER. Older kids should only use age-appropriate devices under close adult supervision.

​• Keep a close eye on children when using sparklers. Sparklers burn at 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit — that’s as hot as a blow torch flame.​

​• Soak spent and unused fireworks in a bucket of water for a few hours before throwing them away.

• Wear safety glasses to protect your eyes when setting off fireworks.

• Don’t hold fireworks in your hand or put any part of your body directly over a firework.

• Fireworks started 19,500 fires in 2018, and caused $105 million in property damage.

• Never light more than one firework at a time — it increases the risk of something going wrong.

• Never light fireworks inside, near or at other people or near buildings, and maintain a safe distance after you light one.

• Don’t handle or attempt to relight a failed firework. Wait 5-10 minutes, then place duds in a bucket of water.

• Keep pets safe by keeping them indoors, closing the curtains/blinds, and providing some background sound for distraction.

Don’t break the law

In addition ​to these safety tips, be sure to follow all laws for firework usage in your municipality, and read the manufacturer’s safety guidelines. Don’t use illegal fireworks.

For information on the Office of the State Fire Commissioner’s Fireworks Safety Campaign, visit osfc.pa.gov/fireworks.

