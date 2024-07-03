🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A woman allegedly lunged at her ex-girlfriend during a domestic disturbance and punched a Wilkes-Barre City police officer in the face Tuesday night.

Diaralina Garcia, 35, of Park Avenue, Wilkes-Barre, was engaged in a verbal argument that turned physical inside their apartment just before 11 p.m., according to court records.

As the other woman was gathering belongings to leave the residence, Garcia lunged through officers and punched an officer in the face, court records say.

A child inside the residence was permitted to stay at a friend’s residence.

Garcia was arraigned Wednesday by District Judge Kyle Halesey of Hanover Township on charges of aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment. She was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $50,000 bail.