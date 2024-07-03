🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A Bear Creek woman accused of driving convicted murderer Charles Bierly to dispose evidence in the killing died earlier this week from what sources say appears to be an accidental drug overdose.

Jessica Lynn Morrow, 39, was scheduled Wednesday to plea guilty to two drug cases and a third case involving tampering with evidence related to the murder of Judith Comisky in September 2021.

Morrow was accused of driving Bierly, 26, to the Nanticoke-West Nanticoke Bridge where he tossed a knife and a .32-caliber revolver into the Susquehanna River on Sept. 16, 2021, according to court records.

The knife and firearm were recovered by dive team members from the Germania Hose Co., Duryea, with assistance from Wilkes-Barre City police and Luzerne County detectives.

Bierly admitted to killing Comisky, 56, inside her Willow Street, Wilkes-Barre, home as he claimed he was coached by James “Hollywood” Alberto, 35.

When Bierly was initially arrested for killing Comisky, he told detectives Alberto threatened his girlfriend, Morrow, and himself unless he killed Comisky, court records say.

Bierly later changed his story as Alberto’s trial before President Judge Michael T. Vough got underway, telling the jury Alberto offered to pay him to kill Comisky and the threat against Morrow was false.

Morrow also testified during Alberto’s trial, admitting she was a prostitute and a drug user and Alberto was her drug supplier. She identified Bierly as her bodyguard turned boyfriend during Alberto’s trial.

Morrow was scheduled to plea guilty to drug possession offenses and tampering with evidence on June 26. However, Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. continued the plea hearing to July 3 as her lawyer, Max Lubin, was not in the courtroom when her case was called June 26.

Morrow was released from the county correctional facility on June 28, and died Monday.

An official at the Luzerne County Coroner’s Office said there was no information available on the cause and manner of Morrow’s death.

Sources said after Wednesday’s hearing that Morrow’s death appeared to be a drug overdose.

In an unrelated case, Morrow pled guilty to promoting prostitution in June 2023, after she was arrested in an undercover prostitution sting that centered on a website used to promote prostitution. Morrow went by the name Platinum on the website.

Alberto was convicted of first-degree murder and other offenses and was sentenced by Vough to life in prison without parole.

Bierly pled guilty to third-degree murder for killing Comisky and was sentenced to 45-to-90 years in state prison. Bierly is appealing his sentence in Pennsylvania Superior Court.