WILKES-BARRE — Sen. Lisa Baker on Wednesday said Senate Bill 403 — now Act 32 of 2024 – resolves long-standing issues and updates critical provisions to align the law with current professional standards and practices.

Baker, R-Lehman Township, said the legislation modernizing the Engineer, Land Surveyor and Geologist Registration Law was recently signed into law.

Baker said Senate Bill 403 permits the required four years of work experience for obtaining a professional engineer or professional land surveyor license to be completed either before or after receiving an engineer intern or surveyor-in-training certificate.

She said this change enables the state oversight board to recognize and evaluate an applicant’s professional experience regardless of when it was obtained, thereby streamlining the licensure process.

“Modernizing our professional licensure laws ensures that Pennsylvania remains at the forefront of engineering, surveying and geological sciences,” Baker said. “I am proud of the collaboration and perseverance throughout several legislative sessions to get this bill to the governor’s desk.”

The act now allows distance learning courses to count toward continuing education requirements if they relate to professional licensure and have verifiable hours of instruction.

Baker said this update supports modern learning methods and ongoing professional development. It also includes technical changes, ensuring clarity and coherence in its application and enforcement.

