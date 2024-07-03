🔊 Listen to this

DURYEA — Avery Dietrick and her friends are at it again — preparing for their fifth year of operating Avery’s Lemonade Stand.

Avery will be at her lemonade stand on July 19, at 423 New St., Duryea, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., selling lemonade. Proceeds this year will go to the Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Rd, South Abington Township.

In 2023, Avery and her friends donated $1,800 to Blue Chip Farm Animal rescue in Dallas. Avery and her friends in Team Avery — Maddy Malloy, Veronica Carey, Gabby Skula, Max Shupp, Zach Conners and Ben Shupp — visited Blue Chip to present the check.

Last hear, Avery Dietrick said she had a simple explanation why she started her lemonade stand five years ago to raise money for no-kill animal shelters.

“I just love animals,” Dietrick said. “It’s kind of hard for these shelters to raise all the money they need to take care of their animals.”

Avery is 11 years old and she started her Avery’s Lemonade Stand at the home of her grandparents, Frank and Jeannette Killian of Duryea.

Avery has raised money for no-kill shelters like Blue Chip Farm Animal Rescue in Dallas, Laura’s Hope Rescue in Hop Bottom, and Griffin Pond Animal Shelter in South Abington Township — this year’s recipient.

Over the years, the lemonade stand has grown to offer not just fresh squeezed lemonade, but hot dogs, popcorn, tie-dyed t-shirts, jewelry and homemade baked goods.

Avery’s parents, Kristen and Ronnie Dietrick, said they have always instilled the importance of giving back to the community and the great joy that brings.

“Avery has a heart of gold,” her mom said. “And we’re beyond proud of the accomplishments she’s made at such a young age.”

Her mom said Avery is a straight-A student at Pittston Area where she plays soccer and does competitive cheerleading at Cross Valley Cheer.

“Avery wants to be a veterinarian when she grows up,” Kristen said. “She hopes to attend Cornell University — she even has a Cornell sweatshirt already.”

Avery’s grandfather, Frank Killian, said the lemonade stand started small, but it has grown every year.

“It’s amazing what Avery and her friends have done to raise so much money,” Killian said.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.