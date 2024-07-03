🔊 Listen to this

Kirby Park was active on Wednesday evening, the day before it is set to host the City of Wilkes-Barre’s Old Fashioned Fourth of July celebration officially opens.

Kirby Park guests watch the Roll-O-Plane ride in action on Wednesday evening, one day before the City of Wilkes-Barre’s Old Fashioned Fourth of July celebration officially opens.

Children rode the swings in Kirby Park’s parking lot on Wednesday evening as part of the City of Wilkes-Barre’s Old Fashioned Fourth of July celebration.

The City of Wilkes-Barre’s Old Fashioned Fourth of July is planned for noon to 10 p.m. Thursday in Kirby Park, but the festivities got started one day earlier.

Carnival games, amusement rides, and food and craft vendors filled the parking lot on Wednesday and were open to the public.

An opening ceremony will begin at noon Thursday with a welcome from Mayor George Brown.

Live entertainment includes:

• Fuzzy Park — noon to 1:30 p.m.

• Eddie Day & TNT — 2 to 4 p.m.

• Suze — 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

• Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic — 7:30 p.m.

Fireworks will begin between 9 and 9:30 p.m. and are presented by Skyshooter Displays.

The City reminds residents and visitors that alcoholic beverages, glass containers, smoking and personal fireworks (including sparklers) are prohibited in Kirby Park.

Additionally, dogs are not permitted in the park during the Fourth of July, per City Ordinance Sec. 5-13(c): “No dog shall be allowed in or on any public park or property within the confines of the City of Wilkes-Barre that is being used as a location for a city-sanctioned event.”

Kirby Park will close at the conclusion of the fireworks.

Market Street Bridge will be closed to vehicle travel between 8 and 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

A WBFD Ambulance will be placed in service from 2 p.m. to midnight next to the Martz Pavilion inside Kirby Park and a WBFD Engine will be placed in service from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. near the command post for the fireworks vendor.