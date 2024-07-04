Magda’s Pizza opens in new location a year after devastating fire

The former location of Magda’s Pizza on Gardner Avenue was destroyed by an early morning fire in April 2023.

WILKES-BARRE — Dave Magda barely had time to catch his breath Tuesday as he whirled around the kitchen at his pizzeria’s brand new location where he was hard at work processing orders and firing up pies for his customers.

“The people have just been amazing,” Magda said during a rare moment when he stopped moving. “The orders haven’t stopped.”

Magda opened Magda’s Family Catering and Pizza, 840 Scott Street, just last week — 14 months after its former location on Gardner Avenue, then named Magda’s Pizza and Deli, was destroyed by an early morning fire.

“I could have opened up earlier, but I wanted to stay in Parsons. I was born and raised here,” said Magda. “I want to keep the neighborhood alive.”

The building he transformed into the restaurant was previously a gas station and then a garage.

Magda said he had a lot of help getting the restaurant back on its feet. After months of work and $100,000 in renovations, the only evidence of the building’s history lies in framed photographs the owner hung on the wall, as a reminder of how far they’ve come.

Those renovations included a $30,000 exhaust as well as a second water line in the ground that can feed the sprinklers in the ceiling.

“This exhaust is all computerized so even if I’m not here and something gets hot, the fan will immediately turn on,” the owner explained.

After having dealt with the trauma of watching his restaurant go up in flames, it was understandable that Magda’s top priority for this new location was safety and security.

“I may have over did it, but thankfully this building is solid concrete,” he said.

Response from the Community

Costumers have poured into Magda’s since its official opening last week, eager for a taste of their favorite pizza and to wish Magda and his family luck at the new location.

“I sold out Thursday and Friday. I got more equipment delivered Monday morning, but we’re still coming close to selling out every day,” the owner said.

Cherri McKnight, 69, of Thornhurst Township, and Karen Hrabousky, 66, Bear Creek, visited the pizza place Tuesday and were happy to finally be back in one of their favorite spots.

“It’s really nice. We’ve been patiently waiting for his reopening,” McKnight said.

“This is my hometown,” Hrabousky added. “The town has changed, but I’m glad to see businesses like this open.”

Magda’s is open 11 a.m. to 7p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays.

They cater on the weekends.