Kirby Park guests walked amongst dozens of food trucks and vendors during the City of Wilkes-Barre’s Old Fashioned 4th of July Celebration on Thursday afternoon.

Mayor George Brown and Wilkes-Barre City Councilwoman Jessica McClay opened the City of Wilkes-Barre’s Old Fashioned 4th of July Celebration on Thursday.

Kirby Park guests were surrounded by amusement rides and carnival games during the City of Wilkes-Barre’s Old Fashioned 4th of July Celebration on Thursday.

The City of Wilkes-Barre’s Old Fashioned 4th of July Celebration was held on Thursday in Kirby Park.

An opening ceremony, featuring brief remarks from Mayor George Brown and Wilkes-Barre City Councilwoman Jessica McClay, got the day started, with Brown comparing the celebration of the United States’ independence to a birthday party.

“We’re going to have a wonderful birthday party today,” said Mayor Brown, citing the vendors, music and fireworks that the day would offer.

The celebration had a soft launch on Wednesday, with a carnival atmosphere in the Kirby Park parking lot. There, children and adults could enjoy amusement rides, carnival games and an assortment of food offerings. Those vendors were still in place on Thursday, where a large crowd was expected.

“Today will be more busy [than yesterday],” said David Wales, who was working behind the Huey’s Amusements stand in the carnival area. Wales said the fireworks at night would be the main draw of the Fourth of July festivities, increasing business for vendors.

It didn’t take long for the crowd to start filing into Kirby Park in the early afternoon. By the time Mayor Brown and McClay were done speaking, the parking lot was full and the vendors were ready for action.

Though the Kirby Park celebration has the City of Wilkes-Barre’s name on it, vendors came from across the county and state to be there. Mark Brown, working at the Cherry Hill Farm stand, came from Huntington Mills in the northwest corner of Luzerne County.

“A lot of these vendors are from all over,” said Mark, who noted that Cherry Hill Farm first came to Kirby Park for the Cherry Blossom Festival back in April. Their signature menu item is paulpeta, which Mark described as “an oversized meatball stuffed with mozzarella cheese.”

The significance of the day was not lost on Mark.

“It’s our Independence Day. We should always celebrate that.”

Sherry Lowry is a Kingston native who came from Louisville, Kentucky, to be at the Fourth of July celebration in Kirby Park for the second year in a row. She said celebrating the Fourth of July is a family tradition of sorts, passed down to her from her parents.

“My dad loved the fireworks,” Lowry said. “He gave us that appreciation for the holiday, and just the celebration of it.”

Lowry was meticulous about picking a shady spot to sit near the stage, where local band Fuzzy Park performed. Lowry was impressed with the band, as well as the increased scale of the local Fourth of July celebration in comparison to her childhood.

“They’re doing a great job,” said Lowry of the performers. “I’m really enjoying it.”

Pam Schott, of Duryea, also found a shady spot near the stage. Like Lowry, she reminisced about past Fourth of July celebrations in the Wyoming Valley.

“We used to come down over there,” Schott said, pointing in the direction of the Market Street Bridge. “It was King’s Department Store, and my parents would park there. My sister and I would watch the fireworks from there every Fourth of July.”

Schott was encouraged by the patriotic feeling in the air, as was state Representative Eddie Day Pashinski. Pashinski was on-hand Thursday to perform with TNT.

“It’s always a pleasure to perform on any day, but the Fourth of July, obviously, is extremely special,” said Pashinski.

Pashinski reflected on the sacrifices of those who made Fourth of July celebrations possible. He also looked forward to the cooperation of Americans in the face of deepening political divides.

“Life, every day, is a challenge, and we wouldn’t be here today if it wasn’t for those that came before us that met those challenges to provide for us this great freedom…,” said Pashinski. “Each one of us has a responsibility. I always say, search for the facts. Let the truth and the facts guide you.”

“We’re all Americans. We’re all going to have different opinions. But we must come together for the benefit of our children, our future, and so on.”