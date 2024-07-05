🔊 Listen to this

HANOVER TWP. — Police in Hanover Township say they are investigating a robbery at Simply Tobacco in Parkway Plaza on Sans Souci Parkway early Wednesday night.

Police reported the suspect was captured on surveillance cameras and fled to the Marion Terrace Apartment Complex, where a search commenced.

The suspect managed to elude capture.

Police from Ashley, Nanticoke, Wilkes-Barre Township and the Pennsylvania State Police assisted in the search of the apartment complex.