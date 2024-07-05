🔊 Listen to this

FORTY FORT — Police in Forty Fort arrested a man from New York City when he allegedly used a fraudulent passport to access an account at a credit union.

Dinapolis Morales, 55, entered the Cross Valley Federal Credit Union on Wyoming Avenue and provided a passport to identify himself as an account holder, police reported.

Staff at the credit union became suspicious about the passport.

Police allege Morales, who was positively identified by fingerprints, was in possession of a fraudulent passport.

Morales was arraigned by District Judge Brian Tupper of Kingston Township on charges of access device fraud, false identification to law enforcement and identity theft. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $50,000 bail.

Police said the incident occurred June 28.