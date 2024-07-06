Rockin’ the River to kick off next week in Wilkes-Barre

A crowd builds on Friday night at Hazleton’s City View Park during a performance by Ostrich Hat, the opening act at Rockin’ the Mountain.

The final Rockin’ the Mountain show of the summer was held Friday night in Hazleton’s City View Park. The headlining act was Danny V’S 52nd Street Band, a tribute to Billy Joel. The band Ostrich Hat served as the opening act.

The inaugural Rockin’ the Mountain concert series began July 21, and was jointly presented by the City of Hazleton, Hazleton Parks & Recreation and Visit Luzerne County. Entry to each of the three Friday night shows was free to the public.

In addition to the music, Rockin’ the Mountain also featured food vendors and a beer tent.

Rockin’ the Mountain’s sister concert series, Rockin’ the River, is scheduled to begin Friday, July 12, at the River Common at Millennium Circle in Wilkes-Barre. The performance schedule for Rockin’ the River includes:

July 12 – The Unforgettable Fire: A Tribute to U2 (Opening act: The TRiBE)

July 19 – Winslow: An Evening with The Eagles (Opening act: The Traveling Wilkes-Barreans)

July 26 – Lanie Gardner (Opening act: The Broke Pines)

Like Rockin’ the Mountain, entry to the Rockin’ the River series is free and will feature food and beverage vendors.