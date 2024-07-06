🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Burnt Norton, a new restaurant at the corner of Northampton and Washington streets, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday morning. The restaurant’s owner, Dezarae Sabecky, did the honors of cutting the ribbon, which was provided by the city.

The soft opening of the business was on June 18, but Saturday served as the business’ grand opening. Members of the city government, including Mayor George Brown, were in attendance Saturday morning to see Sabecky slice through the ribbon.

The Burnt Norton serves up coffee, pizza, salads, charcuterie boards and more. On Saturday morning, patrons looking to celebrate the ceremonial grand opening ordered from the gourmet breakfast menu, which includes strawberry cheesecake Belgian waffles and peach cobbler French toast.