WILKES-BARRE — Gov. Josh Shapiro this week joined prime sponsor Sen. Elder Vogel and bipartisan leaders from the General Assembly to sign SB 739 into law, expanding access to telemedicine services for residents across the Commonwealth by requiring health insurers and managed care plans to pay for covered health care services provided through telemedicine.

Gov. Shapiro said he knows that too many Pennsylvanians are worried about the high cost of health care — and the Commonwealth is currently facing a health care crisis as hospitals close in rural communities.

By requiring expanded insurance coverage for telemedicine, Shapiro said SB 739 will help to make health care more accessible and affordable for Pennsylvanians in rural communities and across the Commonwealth.

“Every Pennsylvanian deserves to have access to quality, affordable health care when and where they need it — and it shouldn’t be up to an insurance company to pick and choose what they cover,” Shapiro said. “More and more Pennsylvanians are relying on telemedicine to see their doctors and this bill requires insurers to cover services delivered via telemedicine the same way they cover traditional in-person services.”

As a result of SB 739, if a commercial health insurer provides coverage for a health care service that is performed in-person, it now must also cover that same service via telemedicine as long as the required standard of care is met.

SB 739 also sets telehealth accessibility standards for Medicaid (also known as Medical Assistance in Pennsylvania) and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP).

Shapiro said access to affordable health care is an issue that disproportionately impacts our rural communities as we face a crisis in rural health care across the Commonwealth, with more than 30 rural hospitals in Pennsylvania reducing services or closing complete in the past 20 years. He said telemedicine services allow many Pennsylvanians who may otherwise not be able to receive these services to reach their health care providers and specialists.

“As a parent of three, I know first-hand the logistics involved with taking off work and pulling children out of class for a medical appointment,” said Pennsylvania Insurance Commissioner Michael Humphreys. “Encouraging the use of telemedicine, where appropriate, holds the promise of quality care that is flexible to best fit your family’s needs and schedule.”

Human Services Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh said, “Use of telehealth has expanded greatly since 2020, and this law takes lessons learned since that time and will create consistent standards and expectations for access across DHS’ health care programs and commercial insurance.”

Secretary of Health Dr. Debra Bogen added, “In addition to expanding access to quality care, telemedicine can help reduce the burden on families by eliminating the need to arrange for childcare, transportation, and time off work to attend a health care appointment.

Rep. Meuser co-sponsors resolution to block Biden’s plan to close American power plants

U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Dallas, recently co-sponsored H.J.Res.163 — a bicameral resolution challenging the “burdensome” Clean Power Plan 2.0 imposed by the Biden Administration’s Environmental Protection Agency.

Meuser said this resolution aims to utilize the Congressional Review Act (CRA) to issue a resolute joint resolution of disapproval, effectively thwarting the shutdown of American power plants.

Meuser said the resolution responds to the EPA’s implementation of the Clean Power Plan 2.0, which imposes impractical emissions standards on existing coal-fired and newly constructed gas-fired power plants.

Meuser added that this move is seen as a renewed effort to compel the closure of power plants that provide essential base-load electricity across the United States. He said similar measures were previously attempted during the Obama administration, but were overturned by the Supreme Court in the case of West Virginia v. EPA.

Meuser said Pennsylvania stands as a vital East Coast hub for energy, boasting abundant fossil resources including natural gas, coal, refined petroleum products, and electricity, crucial for national supply. However, Meuser said the EPA’s stringent regulations targeting existing coal-fired and newly constructed gas-fired power plants threaten to devastate the livelihoods of thousands, particularly impacting middle-class families.

“Energy security is national security,” Meuser said. “Pennsylvania’s natural gas and oil industry sustains almost 500,000 jobs and contributes nearly $80 billion to the state’s GDP. Currently, our focus needs to be on growing the domestic energy industry, increasing production, and boosting exports. However, the EPA’s Clean Power Plan 2.0 will destroy thousands of jobs and undermine our position in the global energy landscape. I urge my colleagues in the House and Senate to support this legislation and reject regulations that will harm middle-class Americans.”

H.J.Res.163 was referred to the Energy and Commerce Committee for further consideration.

AG Henry reaches settlement with California-based lender over alleged illegal tip and donation scheme

Attorney General Michelle Henry this week announced a settlement with SoLo Funds Inc., regarding the California-based lending platform’s tip and donation features attached to loans made on its platform.

AG Henry said the conduct as alleged deceptively led borrowers to believe that they were obtaining interest-free loans while actually subjecting borrowers to outrageously inflated interest rates.

SoLo markets itself as a community finance platform that matches individual lenders with borrowers seeking small dollar loans with a repayment term of 35 days or less. As part of these loans, SoLo claims that borrowers may voluntarily agree to pay a “tip” to thank the lender for the loan and a “donation” for maintenance of SoLo’s platform.

The Office of Attorney General alleged the company engaged in violations of Pennsylvania lending laws and unfair and deceptive practices.

Under the terms of the agreement, SoLo will modify its business practices in Pennsylvania, pay partial restitution, civil penalties, and costs, and cease all collection efforts.

“This predatory lender used their tip and donation configuration to deceive consumers into paying outrageous and illegal interest rates on loans,” AG Henry said. “This settlement puts a stop to the company’s manipulative conduct and their ongoing collection efforts, while providing relief to those who were tricked into the scheme.”

Under the terms of the settlement, in the form of an Assurance of Voluntary Compliance, SoLo agrees to modify its business practices to comply with Pennsylvania law. It will be prohibited from engaging in the following conduct with regard to loans on the SoLo platform involving a borrower and/or lender located in Pennsylvania:

• Making or facilitating loans through its platform where the interest rate/finance charge of the loan exceeded that allowed under Pennsylvania’s Loan Interest Protection Law and Consumer Discount Company Act.

• Issuing loan disclosures stating a $0 finance charge for loans made on the SoLo platform where the borrower agreed to pay a tip and/or donation.

• Advertising that its loans are “0% APR” with “no finance charge” when the loans include a tip and/or donation.

• Directing collections notices to consumers stating that delinquent accounts will be reported to Credit Reporting Agencies, when in fact SoLo did not report account information to Credit Reporting Agencies.

Under the settlement, the company will also pay restitution in the amount of $158,000, civil penalties in the amount of $25,000, and costs of investigation totaling $25,171.51. SoLo will also cease collection efforts on any unpaid principal, tips, donations, and fees for loans involving a borrower or lender located in Pennsylvania, totaling over $530,000.

Rep. Cabell to host Senior Expo Aug. 1 at Misericordia

Rep. Mike Cabell, R-Butler Township, will host a Senior Citizens Expo on Thursday, Aug. 1, in Dallas.

The expo will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Misericordia University’s Insalaco Hall, 301 Lake St.

The expo will feature dozens of exhibitors from nonprofit agencies; local, state and federal governments; and area businesses that will provide information on benefits and services available to older residents on a wide range of topics, including health care, insurance, nutrition and exercise, fire safety, financial planning, fraud protection, government, personal safety and more.

Free health screenings will be offered, courtesy of area health care providers, including blood pressure and hearing. Special sessions will be available with experts on specific topics such as cyber security, financial scams, elder law and senior driving laws.

Seniors can also take part in a tai chi presentation, which is a form of “gentle exercise” that benefits physical and mental health.

Finally, a Treasury Department representative will be on hand to help seniors search for any unclaimed property being held by the state.

For information, contact Cabell’s district office in Dallas at 570-675-6000.

