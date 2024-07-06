🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Jill Avery-Stoss, chief operating officer at The Institute, this week said The Institute has researched opportunities for inclusive education in Northeast Pennsylvania.

According to Avery-Stoss, the organization’s Education and Workforce Development Task Force guided this research. She explained that correlations exist between education and key life outcomes, such as occupation, poverty level, physical and mental health. These connections extend to economic growth and community well-being. The same is true for inclusive education.

“Inclusive learning allows students with disabilities to enjoy and receive support in all aspects of school life alongside peers who do not have disabilities,” stated Avery-Stoss. “Inclusive school communities also provide resources and support to students who are English language learners.”

Regional residents with disabilities are less than half as likely as those without disabilities to earn high school and four-year degrees. Luzerne County residents with disabilities report earnings 31% less than those without disabilities. The figures for Lackawanna and Wayne Counties are 34% and 40%, respectively.

Furthermore, Avery-Stoss said nearly 8% of children in Luzerne County have some type of disability. The same is true for more than 7% of children in Lackawanna County and over 5% of children in Wayne County. Cognitive and independent living difficulties are most prevalent.

“Efforts such as Pennsylvania’s Early Intervention (EI) program are major assets,” added Avery-Stoss. “EI is designed to support children aged 5 and under with a number of services including speech therapy, physical therapy, and family counseling.”

Research suggests that such interventions are likely to be more effective when they are available early in life, because they help improve children’s abilities to learn new skills. These skills can keep children from significantly falling behind their peers as they get older.

Avery-Stoss said EI has also been connected with other positive outcomes, such as improved relationships and behaviors, reduced delinquency and criminality, and improved labor market success.

Avery-Stoss said increasing numbers of children receiving EI services in Pennsylvania over the past decade are likely due to program expansions as well as diagnosis improvements. Since 2010, Lackawanna County experienced a 32.7% increase in the number of children receiving EI services since 2010, while Luzerne County experienced a 22.6% increase. Wayne County had a notable increase of 48.9%.

“Children who receive EI support are better prepared to enter the K-12 school systems, and despite a number of challenges (such as limited resources and a teacher shortage), our school districts strive for the inclusion of all learners,” added Avery-Stoss. “It is ideal for children with disabilities to learn alongside their peers to the greatest extent possible, and for educators to be trained and equipped to teach diverse classrooms.”

Improving inclusive school systems requires progress at multiple levels — law and policy, allocation of resources, training of teachers and all school staff, school culture, and classroom practice. Avery-Stoss said this progress must evolve from a shared vision.

Advocacy groups, including associations of parents of children with disabilities, associations of adults with disabilities, local education authorities, teachers, and community leaders, can all contribute.

“There are new and exciting inclusive education efforts underway all over the world,” said Avery-Stoss. “They can serve as examples to advance or elevate efforts here in Northeastern Pennsylvania.”

