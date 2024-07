🔊 Listen to this

The Maple Hill Farm & Apiaries, Dalton, sells goods at the farmers market on Tuesday.

Pittston Memorial Library Youth Services Coordinator Carrie Gundling, left, leads children in song at the 2024 opening day of the Pittston Farmers Market on Tuesday.

Children from Pittston’s Kiddie Kampus stopped by the opening day of the Pittston Farmers Market on Tuesday.

John Kanyuck of Simply Delicious Desserts, right, fills another order at his baked goods stand at the Pittston Farmers Market on Tuesday.

Behind the table, Logan Brace, right, and Joe Erzar, left, from Brace’s Orchard, were busy on the first day of the City of Pittston’s farmers market, at the site of the Pittston Tomato Festival.

PITTSTON — The City of Pittston’s farmers market kicked off the 2024 season on Tuesday, July 2 at the grounds of the Pittston Tomato Festival.

The farmers market has set up in Pittston for over 40-years.

Brace’s Orchards, Golomb Farms, Dymond Farms, and Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream returned this year, joined by newcomers Back Mountain Microgreens, Farley Farms and others.

The market runs every Tuesday through November from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with entertainment and other surprises.