WILKES-BARRE — Every July 4th brings back memories of a monument and a mausoleum — and genuine love.

And it also brings back the details of what is perhaps the most bizarre day I’ve ever had in the newspaper business.

On July 4, 2010, I was assigned to cover the annual Wyoming Monument ceremony and it was another spectacular day.

Marcella Starr, President of the Wyoming Monument Association, had given an impassioned speech about how the fundraising effort for the monument’s restoration project was not near its goal of $130,000. She said only about $23,000 had been raised so far to pay for the needed repairs of the monument that had been significantly damaged by lightning.

Without making the necessary repairs, the Wyoming Monument could be lost.

So I felt compelled to include Marcella’s plea for donations in my story. That turned out to be a monumentally correct decision.

Here’s where the story becomes somewhat bizarre.

A few days after the July 4th ceremony story had run, I took a ride to Wyalusing. I was seeking to talk to Jean Stevens, who was 91 at the time (now deceased), who reportedly was living with the corpses of her husband, James, and sister, June, in her home on Old Stagecoach Road in a section called Lime Hill.

At the time, investigators were still sorting it all out to decide if charges would be filed against Stevens and/or the person(s) who helped her.

Stevens would tell me that it was loneliness and love that motivated her to bring her two closest and deceased loved ones home to be with her.

“I just miss them,” she said. “I know it sounds foolish, but I would talk to both of them and tell them what I read in the Rocket-Courier (newspaper). They were gone, but I would talk to them anyway.”

Stevens’ twin sister, June, died in October 2009, and James, Jean’s husband of more than 59 years, died in 1999.

Wooden stakes outlined the spot where Jean said a building would be constructed for the final resting place of her late husband and sister. Once it’s built, Stevens said she hoped her life would return to normal.

Jean talked about the building — a sort of mausoleum — that would be built next to a detached garage where James’ corpse was kept on a couch. Her sister was found on a couch in a spare bedroom wearing a housecoat and smelling of perfume.

Stevens said she wasn’t going to build an actual mausoleum because she said she would not seal the building shut. She wanted to be able to visit her sister and her husband.

“I want them with me,” she said. “They say I can go ahead as long as I build a building. It’s going to be a little expensive.”

Jean talked about June and James openly. She and her sister once lived in Wilkes-Barre on Virginia Terrace. They were only 5 years old at the time.

Stevens said she would fix June’s hair, put makeup on her and put a blanket on her if it was chilly. She said it was a “former relative” that called authorities to report her.

Stevens has changed her home phone number and she doesn’t go out much. Neighbors have been supportive, taking her where she needs to go, but usually just stopping by and checking on her and delivering her food from the grocery store and mowing her lawn.

James Stevens retired from General Electric, she said of her husband. He was an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing.

“He didn’t make the kind of money to go on cruises,” Stevens said. “But I’m not one who needs to go out every day. I always had enough to do at home.”

Jean and James never had children. She said June wanted to adopt a little girl, but never did.

At 91, Stevens appeared to be in remarkable shape.

Stevens’ grief was evident on her face when she talked for more than two hours about June and James. She said people deal with grief differently.

“Some people think I’m crazy, but I’m not,” Jean said. “I just love both of them.”

Stevens died in 2012.

Back to the TL newsroom

So After driving 61 miles each way to and from Wyalusing, I returned to the Times Leader newsroom at 15 North Main St. — tired and drained from the July heat. As I walked to my desk, I could hear my phone ringing.

On the other end was Dr. Joseph Mattioli — “Doc” as we all called him — owner of the Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Monroe County.

“Hey, I read your story about this year’s ceremony in the Times Leader and I saw that they needed money to repair the monument,” Mattioli said. “For years I traveled from Jersey Shore to Old Forge and I passed that monument hundreds of times. It’s an important historical structure and it should be around forever to remind people of the sacrifices made by so many brave people who fought to create this country.”

And then Doc asked me what I was doing on Tuesday. I told him I would be working and he suggested I come to his home and visit with him and Rose.

“How much do they need?” Doc asked me. I told him they were about $100,000 short.

‘Come on up to the house,” Doc said. “I’ll give you the hundred.”

I dropped the phone. What did Doc just say?

I asked him if he was serious and he said, “Yes, see you Tuesday.”

So Marcella Starr and then Mayor Bob Boyer of Wyoming Borough drove to Doc and Rose’s house and watched as Doc wrote the six figure check, all the while holding Rose’s hand.

“It’s your money too Rose,” Doc said.

With the money, the monument at the site of the bloody Revolutionary War battle site will be able to stand for generations to come.

“It’s a good thing,” Rose said after presenting the check. “I’m very happy that Doc decided to do this for people living today and for future generations to learn about the history there.”

Every time I see the Wyoming Monument, I think of Doc and Rose and their love for each other and for their community.

