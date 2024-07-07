Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
WILKES-BARRE – Luzerne County Head Start Inc. (LCHS) is seeking businesses and community organizations to participate in its Adopt-A-Classroom program for the 2024-2025 school year.

Through Adopt-A-Classroom, LCHS connects sponsors to its preschool classrooms in Luzerne and Wyoming counties with the goal of promoting community engagement and strengthening the area’s youth by working together. By adopting a classroom, sponsors can help prepare children for kindergarten so they are ready to succeed in school and in life.

Adopt-A-Classroom sponsors can choose their level of involvement based on their interests and availability. Examples include reading a story, leading an activity, visiting for breakfast or lunch, and making a donation of classroom supplies.

LCHS recognizes all Adopt-A-Classroom sponsors on its website and social media. Each participating classroom also displays an Adopt-A-Classroom star with the sponsor’s logo above the door.

Visit lcheadstart.org/adopt-a-classroom for information. Contact LCHS Community Advocate Brooke Williams at 570-829-6231 ext. 356 or [email protected] to discuss your interests.

Luzerne County Head Start Inc. is an income-based early childhood education program that provides comprehensive services to expecting parents, children from birth to age 5, and their families in Luzerne and Wyoming counties. To learn more, visit lcheadstart.org.