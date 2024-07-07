🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE – Luzerne County Head Start Inc. (LCHS) is seeking businesses and community organizations to participate in its Adopt-A-Classroom program for the 2024-2025 school year.

Through Adopt-A-Classroom, LCHS connects sponsors to its preschool classrooms in Luzerne and Wyoming counties with the goal of promoting community engagement and strengthening the area’s youth by working together. By adopting a classroom, sponsors can help prepare children for kindergarten so they are ready to succeed in school and in life.

Adopt-A-Classroom sponsors can choose their level of involvement based on their interests and availability. Examples include reading a story, leading an activity, visiting for breakfast or lunch, and making a donation of classroom supplies.

LCHS recognizes all Adopt-A-Classroom sponsors on its website and social media. Each participating classroom also displays an Adopt-A-Classroom star with the sponsor’s logo above the door.

Visit lcheadstart.org/adopt-a-classroom for information. Contact LCHS Community Advocate Brooke Williams at 570-829-6231 ext. 356 or [email protected] to discuss your interests.