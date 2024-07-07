🔊 Listen to this

NANTICOKE — Luzerne County Community College student Emily Kaufman recently received the 2024 Outstanding Adult Learner Award for her hard work and commitment to academics and volunteerism.

The Luzerne County Council on Adult Higher Education recently honored Kaufman and students from Misericordia University, Wilkes University, Penn State Wilkes-Barre and King’s College with the award.

The award recognizes an adult learner who has distinguished themselves in academic achievement and participation in college/community activities.

Kaufman, 27, of Shavertown, graduated recently with an associate degree in social science.

“Emily exemplifies the spirit of determination by getting her GED and continuing on to get her associate degree at Luzerne County Community College,” said LCCC’s then-President Thomas P. Leary. “Emily’s commitment to herself and her passion for wanting a career where she will help others shows how truly remarkable a person she is. We are proud to have been part of her journey and to have helped her start what will undoubtedly be a successful life both personally and professionally.”

LCCC officials selected Kaufman because she demonstrated the qualities of the Outstanding Adult Learner. She maintained a 4.0 grade point average, was an LCCC tutor, participated in the College food donation drive, became a member of the Phi Theta Kappa honors society, and has a published essay in the Ablaze inaugural edition.

“I feel like I definitely accomplished something by getting this,” said Kaufman. “It’s truly an honor to be recognized for the work I have done. I had to leave high school – not by choice, but because I had to work to help support my family. I always knew I was going to go back to school.”