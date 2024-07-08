🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — A woman was arrested on allegations she attempted to cash a check reportedly stolen during a rash of vehicle break-ins in Butler Township.

Vanessa Lynn Kubik, 33, addresses listed as Laurel Run and Butler Township, claimed she was “framed,” according to court records.

Wilkes-Barre Township police arrested Kubik when she attempted to cash a check at a bank on Liberty Plaza on July 3, court records say.

The check was for $300.

A bank employee became suspicious of the check that appeared to be bleached, manipulated and had a date written over another date. The bank employee contacted the check account holder who denied issuing the check and reported checks were stolen from their vehicle in Butler Township, according to court records.

Court records say police responded to the bank and conducted a traffic stop of a Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck that Kubik occupied as a passenger.

A records check revealed Kubik was wanted by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office on allegations she failed to appear for preliminary hearings on drug paraphernalia and defiant trespass charges on June 18.

The driver of the Chevrolet permitted police to search the pick-up truck, court records say, that uncovered suspected methamphetamine and a glass pipe with burnt residue mixed with Kubik’s belongings.

After Kubik was arrested, she claimed she was being “framed” by several people.

Kubik was arraigned by District Judge David Barilla of Forty Fort on charges of criminal attempt to commit forgery, criminal attempt to commit theft, tampering with records, receiving stolen property, criminal conspiracy to commit theft, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Kubik was released on $3,000 unsecured bail.