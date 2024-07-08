🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A woman from New York charged with using another person’s identification card in an attempt to withdrawal $8,000 from a Mountain Top bank was recently sentenced in Luzerne County Court.

Courtney Gallagher, 27, of Oakland Gardens, was sentenced by Judge David W. Lupas to two years probation on a charge of identity theft. Gallagher pled guilty to the charge prior to being sentenced.

Fairview Township police in court records say Gallagher entered First National Bank on South Mountain Boulevard on Jan. 9.

Gallagher presented a Maryland’s driver’s license with another woman’s name seeking to withdraw $8,000 from an account, court records say.

When confronted by police, Gallagher initially claimed she traveled from Maryland to go skiing in the area but later admitted she was hurting for money and a bank withdraw was a quick way to make cash, court records say.