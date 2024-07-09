🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A 24-year-old man was uncooperative with Wilkes-Barre City law enforcement officers despite being stabbed multiple times, police reported.

Officers responded to the area of Moyallen and High streets and found the man with stab wounds to his shoulder, wrists and back just before 9 p.m. Monday.

Police said the man was uncooperative and was transported to a local hospital.