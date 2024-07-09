Scott Bolton failed to escape with Hugo Selenski from the Luzerne County Correctional Facility on Oct. 10, 2003

WILKES-BARRE — A district judge issued a bench warrant for Scott Bolton, 60, on allegations he failed to appear for a preliminary hearing on assault and theft charges Tuesday.

Bolton, address listed as 374 Upper Powderly St., Carbondale Township, Lackawanna County, is best remembered for his escape attempt with then double homicide suspect Hugo Selenski using tied-together bedsheets from the maximum security floor at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility on Oct. 10, 2003.

Bolton was found critically injured on a roof of a prison building while Selenski managed to escape from the facility.

Duryea police charged Bolton on allegations he assaulted a woman at 309 McAlpine St., Duryea, and stole her cellular phone on May 23, according to court records.

Bolton and the woman met at a tavern in Lackawanna County before going to the Duryea residence, court records say.

A criminal complaint charging Bolton with simple assault, theft, disorderly conduct and harassment filed with District Judge Alexandra Kokura Kravitz in Pittston and mailed to him with a preliminary hearing date scheduled for Tuesday at Luzerne County Central Court.

When Bolton failed to appear at Central Court, District Judge David Barilla issued a bench warrant and sent all charges to county court.