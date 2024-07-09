Click here to subscribe today or Login.
WILKES-BARRE — With meteorologists forecasting above-average hurricane activity across the Atlantic region this year, PPL Electric Utilities continues to be on high alert and prepared for any severe weather that may affect its 29-county service territory during storm season, David Quier, vice president and chief operating officer of PPL Electric Utilities said Tuesday.
The season typically occurs between June 1 and Nov. 1.
Quier said Hurricane Beryl made landfall in Texas on Monday after becoming the earliest hurricane to form in the Atlantic Ocean. It was the second named system to form this storm season — the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is forecasting 17 to 25 named storms with winds of 39 mph or higher over the summer and into the fall. Of those, eight to 13 are predicted to become hurricanes with winds of 74 mph or higher.
While hurricanes don’t typically affect Pennsylvania directly, Quier said the remnants of those storms can bring severe winds and heavy rains to the state. So far this year, PPL Electric has responded to 17 storms.
“As we face frequent and severe storms, we want our customers to know that we are always ready to respond,” Quier said. “We are continually investing in our electric system and our team so that we can provide the most reliable service possible. The bottom line is sometimes severe weather causes damage that leads to outages. We are a 24/7/365 business, so no matter what we are ready to deliver.”
Storm tips
Just as PPL Electric prepares for emergencies, PPL encourages customers to get prepared, stay connected and stay safe – before, during and after a storm.
Get prepared:
• Prepare an emergency kit with food, water, medication, flashlights and pet supplies.
• Charge your phones and devices.
• Make alternate plans if you have a medical condition which requires electricity.
• Purchase power strips with lightning arresters or surge protectors for your appliances and electronics.
• Consider installing lightning rods on your property.
Stay connected:
• Report power outages online at pplelectric.com or text “Outage” to TXTPPL (898775).
• Sign up for alerts to stay connected and receive outage updates at pplelectric.com/alerts.
• Check the status of an outage and estimated restoration times online at pplelectric.com/outage.
• Follow PPL on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, where we will post the latest storm and restoration updates.
Stay safe during and after storms:
• Stay away from utility poles and metal conductors.
• If you encounter a downed wire at any time, assume it’s energized and stay away. If you see one, report it immediately to PPL Electric.
• Electric and plumbing equipment may carry lightning current. Avoid using any appliances or electronics plugged into an electrical outlet.
• If using a portable generator during a power outage, never operate the generator in an enclosed area, like a garage, where deadly carbon monoxide fumes could accumulate.
• Remember that candles can start fires. Always use flashlights instead.
• If you lose power, turn off any appliances that were on when the power went off.
• For your safety and ours, please keep a safe distance from work crews.
