Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
Click here to subscribe today or Login.
Click here to subscribe today or Login.
HUNLOCK CREEK — The Luzerne County coroner said a 3-year-old died Monday after an accidental drowning, according to Times Leader news-gathering partners at Eyewitness News (WBRE/WYOU).
Coroner Jill Matthews reported a 3-year-old boy died in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Hospital Monday afternoon after a drowning incident that occurred in Hunkock Creek.
Matthews stated the victim’s death has been ruled accidental.