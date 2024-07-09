🔊 Listen to this

The Plymouth Kielbasa Festival is marking its 20th year in 2024, commemorating two decades of celebrating Plymouth’s rich heritage and history.

As a fitting tribute to celebrating Plymouth’s past, the Kielbasa Festival has announced Bill O’Boyle as the parade Grand Marshal.

A native son of Plymouth Borough, Bill has made his career in journalism with the Times Leader Media Group, interviewing local and national leaders alike, but never forgetting his upbringing in Plymouth. Bill often regales readers of his years spent growing up on Reynolds Street as the son of Elizabeth and William O’Boyle Sr., a World War II hero who was injured during the invasion of Normandy. The Senior Mr. O’Boyle went on to marry, start a family and co-found Plymouth Little League Baseball in 1950 and served as its president for decades.

Bill often fires up his “Way Back Machine” in his column “Beyond the Byline” and recounts Plymouth’s stories of little league, penny candy shops, Plymouth High School’s Huber Field and rebuilding after Hurricane Agnes, after which Bill led the clean-up crew coordination effort. His tales evoke emotions of yesteryear by inviting you to take a peek at a simpler time, but also chronicle Plymouth’s history in the archives for posterity.

The Plymouth Alive Kielbasa Festival t-shirt design for the 20th anniversary features Plymouth little league players as a nod to Bill’s family and their significant influence on the history of Plymouth Borough.

The parade’s theme is “Honoring Plymouth’s History” and Bill will lead the parade on Saturday, Aug. 10, stepping off promptly at 11 a.m., and coasting down Main Street. Plymouth Alive will also make sure that a lovely convertible will be ready for Bill (no “Way Back Machine” necessary).