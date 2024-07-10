🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — City Council at Tuesday’s work session discussed further upgrades to Kirby Park, an action plan and budget for several community development projects and further work on the Brookside Levee Rehabilitation Project.

Mayor George Brown’s agenda included a resolution to approve an agreement with Stell Enterprises, in the amount of $230,786.65, for the Kirby Park ADA and Other Upgrades project.

The project is funded through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development’s Marketing and Attract Tourist grant.

The Mayor’s agenda also included a resolution to authorize the awarding of contracts to Hadley Construction, Inc. for general construction work in the amount of $991,245.00 and Apollo Group, Inc. for electrical and mechanical work in the amount of $166,000 at the Weir Street Stormwater Pumping Station.

Improvements to the station are part of the Brookside Levee Rehabilitation Project and are among several other enhancements necessary for the levee to be granted full accreditation by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

According to FEMA, when levee systems are mapped as accredited on the Flood Insurance Rate Map (FIRM), the area behind the levee is considered moderate-hazard, which removes the federal requirement for lenders to require homeowners to obtain flood insurance.

At the meeting, Wilkes-Barre Fire Chief Jay Delaney said FEMA has wanted the city to make these improvements since 2012.

The Brookside Levee currently protects 238 residents and 105 structures valued at roughly $30 million.

Delaney noted that the pump station previously failed in 2011 during Hurricane Irene because there was no emergency power to it, which resulted in 3 1/2 feet of sewage on Brookside Street.

“[Improvements] are going to make this neighborhood much safer and better,” said Delaney.

When asked by council how long it will take complete the entire project, Delaney stated that he hopes to request full accreditation from FEMA by April of May of 2025.

The City previously received $400,000 in LSA grant money to fund the project and Mayor Brown said his administration was in the process of applying for another grant to cover the rest of the cost.

Also on the agenda was a resolution to adopt the 2024 Action Plan and budgets for the Community Development Block Grant Program and HOME Program, which will be submitted to the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Both the Block Grant program and the HOME program fund projects to expand affordable housing and economic opportunities for low-income residents.

The financial overview, which outlines where the city will allocate the funds, includes $220,000 set aside for fire equipment, $208,000 for public services such as the Wyoming Valley Children’s Association, and the YMCA children’s camps, and $101,000 for housing.

The bulk of the funding will go toward infrastructure improvements.

Also at the meeting, council discussed:

• Authorizing an agreement for an Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity for Infectious Diseases grant in the amount of $2, 545, 493.81 with the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

• Approval of Evergreen WB owners Holly Pilcavage and Sara Crolick to install nonlit sign outside of the business.

City council will next meet at 6 p.m. on Thursday for its regular session inside council chambers on the fourth floor of City Hall.