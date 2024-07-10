🔊 Listen to this

A tornado watch has been issued for Northeastern Pennsylvania until 9 p.m. Wednesday as remnants of Hurricane Beryl moves across the Great Lakes into New York, the National Weather Service at Binghamton, N.Y., reported.

Heavy rain and severe thunderstorms with the chance of isolated tornadoes is in the forecast through Wednesday night, the NWS reported.

A heat advisory remains in effect across the region as temperatures in the low 90s combined with humidity will make it feel 100 degrees.