🔊 Listen to this

A facial reconstruction on an unidentified female found along Interstate 80 in Black Creek Township on Aug. 9, 1973. Photo courtesy of NamUS

An unidentified female body was exhumed at Maple Hill Cemetery, Hanover Township, on Sept. 26, 2016. A second exhumation of the same body is scheduled for late July. Times Leader file photo

HANOVER TWP. — Nearly eight years ago, the body of an unidentified black female was exhumed from Maple Hill Cemetery for forensic examination.

With no success at identification, a second attempt is being made.

The remains of the woman whose body was found wrapped in a blanket and doused with sulfuric acid along Interstate 80 in Black Creek Township is planned to be exhumed later this month, likely July 24.

“The location of her body, the method by which she was wrapped, witness testimony and the laboratory analysis showing the presence of sulfuric acid on her body make the manner of her death highly suspicious,” according to a petition to exhume the body filed in Luzerne County Court by District Attorney Samuel M. Sanguedolce and Assistant District Attorney Carl Frank.

President Judge Michael T. Vough signed the petition Tuesday to lawfully exhume the body, known as I80 Jane DOE.

I80 Jane DOE was found along the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 near mile marker 250.6 on Aug. 9, 1973. An autopsy by the late Dr. George E. Hudock could not reveal the cause and manner of death but noted the presence of sulfuric acid over the body.

The woman was estimated to be between 20-to-30 years old, brown eyes, 4 feet 10 inches to 5 feet 2 inches tall, and weighed approximately 100 pounds. When discovered, she had brown hair pulled into a short pony tail, and wore blue/green shorts, a pink blouse with white lace, blue slippers with a blue/green floral pattern, according to NamUS, a national database of unidentified and missing persons.

The blanket found wrapped around the body was yellow and green and had a safety pin at the legs.

Sanguedolce and Frank stated the body was exhumed in 2016 but a DNA profile could not be developed and samples were expended. After the 2016 exhumation and the collection of DNA by Dr. Erin Kimmerle at the University of South Florida, the body was re-interred.

Sanguedolce and Frank in the petition believe advanced and current forensic applications by Dr. Kimmerle will assist in a second attempt to identify the body.

The second forensic examination is expected to involve a medicolegal autopsy, skeletal examination, forensic dental examination, x-rays and a MRI scan and additional DNA samples.

Cost to exhume and perform scientific tests of an unidentified body can exceed $10,000 but Dr. Kimmerle , according to the petition, obtained a federal grant to fund the effort.