Kamden Cunningham, 6, competing again in national mullet contest

SWOYERSVILLE — Kamden Cunningham — known as “The Kammander” — is back this year to raise money for wounded veterans and hopefully become the next USA mullet champion.

Cunningham, the 6-year-old son of Brendan and Kelsey Cunningham of Swoyersville, is in the first round of the competition, and he has several fundraising events already scheduled.

You can learn more about Kamden and the contest on his Facebook page: The Kammander.

Here’s what Kamden has to say on his site:

“To my fellow folks of Swoyersville and surrounding areas — I NEED YOUR HELP!!!

“For those new here, my name is Kamden and I’ve got a mullet known as The Kammander. Last year, I placed third nationally in the USA Mullet Championships.

“That may sound silly, but recognizing my amazing hair was only a fun twist to the real reasoning of the championship. It’s a fun way to raise money for Jared Allen’s Homes For Wounded Warriors. Last year I raised just under $9,000 in one month! I can’t wait to do it all again and that’s where I need YOUR help!

“I have a big event set for Aug. 17, year and I’m looking for businesses willing to donate their time, items, talents or steeply discount them. Kelsey G. Photography LLC is even willing to barter her services with anyone who has something that can contribute to the event. I’m also looking for businesses who wouldn’t mind sponsoring what we have planned.”

As you can tell, Kamden is very serious about not just winning the contest, but raising money for Jared Allen’s Homes for Wounded Warriors, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing critically injured U.S. military veterans with injury-specific, accessible and mortgage-free homes.

How to vote

Vote for Kamden at https://bit.ly/4cSqkVG.

Kamden’s dad, Brendan, has decided to grow his mullet out as well and he has entered the adult division of the contest. Vote for him at https://bit.ly/45ZsMay.

Lemonade sale this Sunday

Kamden will host a lemonade stand from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at 88 Watkins St., Swoyersville, and D’s on Wheels will also be parked out in front of the house for anyone wanting to snag some dinner.

“We won’t know if they advance until probably the weekend of July 20,” said Kelsey Cunningham. “Since voting ends on the July 17, I’m assuming they’ll take maybe two or three days just to comb through everything.”

Kamden’s mom said if her son makes it to the second round that starts on July 24, he will be posted up at the Swoyersville Chicken Wing Fling the weekend of the July 27-28, to collect donations. Kamden will sell Croc charms, candy and more to raise money.

Kelsey said hopefully Kamden will make it to the third round.

“Regardless of the outcome of where he lands and even if he doesn’t get there, we are hosting a huge event on Aug. 17, at Roosevelt Field in Swoyersville,” Kelsey said. “Bounce house, face painting, live music, raffles, mullet competition of his own for others (with trophies and cash prizes). In the instance, he doesn’t make it all the way to the end, 100% of the proceeds will be donated on behalf of our favorite mullet in the competition to Jared Allen’s Homes for Wounded Warriors.”

How it all started

When Kamden’s older brother Karson “accidentally” chopped off Kamden’s hair two years ago, it was just that — a botched haircut that Kam then decided to pick a mullet to fix it.

“Once I posted it, social media decided to throw everything mullet at me, including the USA Mullet Championships,” Kelsey said. “At that point, the competition was over, so once it came around the following year, I asked him if he wanted to be a part of it and he said yes. At first, we just all assumed it was a budding competition, but once we realized the actual reasoning behind it (to raise money for Wounded Veterans), we were all in and then some!”

Kelsey said the family has been helping out, when needed, whether it’s strangers in the community or someone close to us.

“Kamden’s Pop Pop is a veteran and so is his late grandfather and he will tell you he does it for them,” Kelsey said. “We decided just asking people for donations last year was just repetitive and might not be too effective, so we thought outside of the box and tried looking at different ways that we can bring in money to donate, so that led to lemonade stands and a huge bazaar-like fundraising event.”

Kelsey said Kamden had so much fun last year doing the competition, it sparked the fire within him and he continues to ask if he can help people. In April, he was honored at a Penguins game where he got to drop the puck. He asked if he could help people again, so the family used that opportunity to raise money by selling tickets for Veterans Promise (a local nonprofit that helps veterans).

“I am so proud of the person he is becoming,” Kelsey said. “He has such a different and vibrant personality and just has a way of captivating people and the fact he just continually asks to help people warms my heart. He cracks us up because he acts like he’s the President and just goes up and talks to everyone like it’s his job. He’ll tell you to vote for him and to help him raise money to help others. “

Kelsey said shy is not something that describes Kamden.

“That’s for sure!” she said. “The fact that he is a 6-year-old and his next question (after a fundraiser) is, ‘When can we help more people?’ it’s definitely shaping him into an incredible human being.”

Kamden rose to fame last summer when he finished third in the USA Mullet Championships. He was named Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy by the Association of Fundraising Professionals Northeastern Pennsylvania.

In just over one month, Kamden raised $8,767.90 that was donated to Jared Allen’s Wounded Warriors, an organization that provides mortgage-free homes for combat wounded veterans.

Kamden was honored with a parade in his hometown of Swoyersville and he was lauded for his efforts, being praised for serving as a role model, for others to follow in his footsteps.

Kamden received $500 for his third-place finish in the mullet contest, which saw more than 1,000 entrants ages 1 through 12.

As Kelsey said, it’s been “an exciting ride” for the family.

