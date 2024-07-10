🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — After taking care of all business on its agenda Wednesday, the Luzerne County Convention Center Authority board received an update on two major celebrations that are fast-approaching.

The first discussion centered on the Wilkes-Barre Township 250th anniversary, which will be celebrated on Saturday, Aug. 24, followed by a full schedule of celebratory events, including a monument dedication.

Steve Poremba, ASM Global’s General Manager at the arena, said Wilkes-Barre Township Mayor Carl Kuren announced earlier this year that a committee was formed to oversee the special 250th-anniversary celebration this summer.

Township Police Chief Will Clark reported at a news conference in March that a parade leading township residents and dignitaries to the Mohegan Sun Arena would begin the festivities. Clark said food, games, live music and fireworks, the semiquincentennial celebration will take place outdoors, spread throughout the parking areas of the arena.

Entry will be free of charge for residents and visitors who wish to attend the community celebration.

“This will be a fun event for the entire family,” Poremba said.

Arena anniversary

The other event will be the arena’s celebration of its 25th anniversary. Poremba said new signage for the arena, which has been called the Mohegan Sun Arena for the last 15 years, will now be installed for the re-named Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

Poremba said the arena’s 25th anniversary celebration is set for Sept. 21. In celebration of a quarter-century of providing live entertainment in northeastern Pennsylvania, officials from the Luzerne County Convention Center Authority and ASM Global, managing entities of the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza, announced a community celebration concert at the venue on Sept. 21.

At the March news conference, Donna Cupinski, board chair, distributed captain’s hats to members of the anniversary committee and then announced “Sailing Through Time,” the 25th-anniversary community celebration that will feature the nautical-suited and captain’s-hat-clad band Yachtley Crew.

Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski’s band — Eddie Day and TNT — will also perform at both the arena and township events.

“We are immensely grateful for the incredible support we’ve received from our allies, partners and guests over the past 25 years,” said Poremba. “This event is not only a celebration of our milestone anniversary but also an offering of appreciation for the supportive guests and partners that have helped to get us this far.”

Agenda items

In regular business, the authority board:

• Approved renewal of its liability insurance with Risk Strategies for $17,200 — a $4,800 increase in the premium, according to Bill Joyce of Joyce Insurance Group.

• Approved payment of bills totalling $335,025.63.

• Announced the Penguins schedule should be released before the board’s August meeting.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.