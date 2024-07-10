🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — It was around 10:30 p.m. on the Fourth of July when Holy Redeemer’s head softball coach Jerry Paulukonis received a phone call from Wilkes-Barre Police Chief and fellow coach Joe Coffey, who told him a fire had broken out earlier that night at the school’s softball field on Wilkes Lane.

“I was just in disbelief,” said Paulukonis when he spoke to the Times Leader Wednesday afternoon and as he regarded the charred remains of the concession stand, press box and storage area.

Paulukonis was out of town at the time of the fire and saw the damage for the first time when he returned home a few days later.

“Thankfully no one was hurt — that’s the most important thing — but seeing it all destroyed was very sad,” he said.

Paulukonis, who also works in maintenance at the high school, has served as the Holy Redeemer Royals Head Coach for over a decade.

The team called the field on Wilkes Lane home for nearly just as long and now, portions of it will have to be rebuilt and thousands of dollars of equipment replaced, including nets, jerseys, tees/balls and pitching machines.

“Everything that you can think of that is softball related was stored in that storage area,” said Paulukonis.

In the days since the blaze, dozens of community members and organizations stepped up to the plate to offer help in getting the field back in working order in time for the next spring season.

Dennis Smeding, of Maximum Impact Sports Coaching, started a GoFundMe account for the team almost immediately.

“This field has been here forever, and without hesitation, Joe Coffay and Wilkes Barre/Holy Redeemer always said yes for anyone that wanted to use it,” Smeding wrote in a post on the GoFundMe page.

The campaign has raised $4,815 of its $5,000 goal as of Wednesday.

Paulukonis said the outpouring of community support has been humbling. The head coach was overcome with emotion when he revealed that some of the biggest donations the school received came from past players.

“I appreciate it so much,” he said. “It’s going to be a long process, but in the long run, I think everything will work out.”

Anyone who wishes to offer help with the Holy Redeemer Royal’s rebuilding efforts can contact Holy Redeemer High School or donate to the GoFundMe account.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.