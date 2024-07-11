🔊 Listen to this

NEWPORT TWP. — The Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office and the Pennsylvania State Police at Wilkes-Barre are expected to release information later today or Friday on the death investigation of Mark J. Harrison in April.

Harrison, 36, was found deceased inside his Newport Township residence on Central Street on April 14.

Luzerne County Coroner Jill Matthews this morning stated the cause and manner of Harrison’s death is “pending investigation.”

A search warrant investigators obtained under seal on April 23 was re-sealed June 20 at the request of the district attorney’s office.

After Harrison was found deceased, law enforcement sources said in April that it was suspected he died from a drug overdose “under suspicious circumstances.”

Sources independently said a woman, possibly two females, were inside Harrison’s residence prior to his death. When Harrison became unconscious and eventually passed away, firearms and other items were stolen from Harrison’s residence, sources independently said in April.

The investigation, sources noted at the time, involved if the woman or women advertised on social media sites as prostitutes and expanded into other areas.