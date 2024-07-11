🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A man from Freeland is required to register his address for the rest of his life as a sexual offender and serve up to six years in state prison for sexually assaulting a girl in 2022.

Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough sentenced Juan Manuel Lajara-Mercado, 33, of Pine Street, to three-to-six years in prison for sexual assault. Lajara-Mercado pled guilty to the charge on April 5.

Prosecutors withdrew other charges including involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault and indecent assault against Lajara-Mercado.

Freeland police charged Lajara-Mercado in August 2022, after the girl was questioned by a forensic interviewer at the Children’s Advocacy Center in Wilkes-Barre, where she was medically evaluated by a physician’s assistant.

As the case proceeded in court prior to the plea agreement in April, prosecutors sought to have the girl’s recorded interview, considered an out-of-court statement, in addition to the forensic interviewer and physician assistant testify if a trial was held. Prosecutors attempted to prevent the girl from testifying.

Lajara-Mercado’s attorney, the late Mark Singer, objected arguing he would not have had the opportunity to cross-examine the girl if she did not testify.

A law that took effect in August 2021, allows out-of-court statements to be admitted during trial if the victim is 16-years-old or younger and will suffer serious emotional distress that would impair the child’s ability to community.

After a motion’s hearing, Vough in July 2023, ruled in favor of Singer giving the opinion prosecutors did not prove the girl would suffer serious emotional distress.

Following the death of Singer, Attorney Daniel Hunter represented Lajara-Mercado for the plea agreement that involved the withdrawal of felony sex charges. The plea agreement also negated a trial where the girl would have had to testify.

Lajara-Mercado is mandated to lifetime registration of his address as a sex offender under the state’s Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.

Lajara-Mercado was given credit for 705 days time served.