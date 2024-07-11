🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A Kingston man said he “cracked under pressure” when he threatened to shoot his father who was stricken to a medical bed due to an illness.

Tyler Jason Vasquez, 31, said he was taking care of his father, Raymond C. Vasquez, inside a residence on New Hurbane Street, Kingston, for nearly a year.

Tyler Vasquez said he carried his father up-and-down stairs, prepared meals and bathed his ill father without any compensation or help from family. While caring for his father, Tyler Vasquez said there was no money and he was unemployed while also trying to be responsible for his own child.

“I cracked under pressure. I know what I did was wrong,” Tyler Vasquez said in Luzerne County Court during his sentencing hearing on a charge of threatening a care-dependent person. He pled guilty to the charge May 10.

President Judge Michael T. Vough sentenced Tyler Vasquez to nine-to-23 months at the county correctional facility.

Assistant District Attorney John C. Aciukewicz sought a higher sentence as Raymond Vasquez was suffering cancer when he was threatened, in addition to Tyler Vasquez facing an unrelated aggravated assault charge filed by Swoyersville police.

Tyler Vasquez’s attorney, Frank T. McCabe II, said there had been a “falling out” between his client and his sister, Shelby Vasquez, over the care of their father.

“It was out of frustration to what happened,” McCabe said.

Kingston police charged Tyler Vasquez in January after Shelby Vasquez reported an incident that was recorded by a Ring doorbell camera.

Shelby Vasquez had the doorbell camera installed to monitor her father who was in home hospice. Video footage showed Tyler Vasquez brandished a firearm and threatened to shoot his father on Dec. 30, court records say.

Tyler Vasquez said after the incident, he left the home but returned and apologized to his father, who passed away in February.

Court records say Tyler Vasquez is scheduled for trial in September on allegations he intentionally struck an ex-girlfriend with a vehicle on Church Street, Swoyersville, on Feb. 14.