EXETER — Two men from Bloomfield, N.J., were recently arrested on allegations they conspired to steal used cooking oil from Pizza L’Oven on Wyoming Avenue.

A Wyoming Area Regional Police officer spotted a truck traveling on Wyoming Avenue that matched a description of a vehicle used in oil thefts in the area on July 6.

The officer noticed the truck pulled into the parking lot of Pizza L’Oven and observed two men, identified as Carlos Alfredo Pina Vargas, 33, and Jorge Vargas, 34, exit the vehicle.

The two men claimed they worked for an oil recycle business and were sent to Pizza L’Oven to get the used oil to be transported to a facility in New Jersey, police reported.

Police verified that the two men did not have permission to remove used cooking oil from the restaurant.

Carlos Vargas and Jorge Vargas were each charged with theft, defiant trespass, criminal conspiracy, criminal mischief and two counts of possessing instruments of crime. They were arraigned by District Judge Carol Davenport of Shickshinny and remained jailed Thursday at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $50,000 bail, each.