WILKES-BARRE — A Plains Township man who admitted to abusing his mentally ill elderly father-in-law with a cane was sentenced to probation Thursday.

Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough sentenced Harry David Kocher Jr., 60, of Bear Creek Boulevard, to one-year probation on a charge of abuse of care dependent person. Kocher pled guilty to the charge May 17.

Kingston police charged Kocher in June 2023, after the elderly man’s daughter began noticing bruises on his body in May and June 2023, according to court records.

Despite being divorced from the man’s daughter, Kocher watched his father-in-law who has Alzheimer’s disease inside a residence on South Welles Avenue, Kingston.

The daughter placed a hidden camera inside her father’s bedroom that recorded Kocher spitting, yelling and striking the elderly man with a cane, court records say.